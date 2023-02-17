GEICO Reminds It's Essential for Your Safety to Buckle Up

Using a seat belt properly can reduce the risk of a fatal injury from a car accident by as much as 60%, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

Seat belts save lives – it's that simple. In fact, according to the most recent data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, seat belts save approximately 15,000 lives annually, and could save thousands more if everyone buckled up.

No matter where you are in the vehicle or how short the trip, GEICO reminds you to get into the habit of buckling up.

When it comes to seat belts, GEICO has these reminders for drivers and passengers:

Buckling up in the back seat is as important as it is up front

Remember your seat belt in a hired ride

To buckle up safely, vehicle occupants must ensure the lap portion of the belt rests securely on the hips and the shoulder belt lies across the middle of the chest, away from the neck. A seat belt should never be behind an occupant's back or tucked under an arm.

"For years, GEICO has worked to ensure it is as safe as possible for motorists to get from point A to point B. We've partnered and supported organizations like IIHS who do cutting edge research to improve vehicle safety," said Frank Pickering, Vice President of Operations, Physical Damage, GEICO. "It's clear that if you wear a seat belt properly you're far more likely to avoid major injury in the event of an accident. Going further, everyone can do their part by putting down that phone and traveling alert – whether driving, walking or biking."

For more safe driving tips, visit GEICO's Safe Driving Resources page. GEICO also created DriveEasy to help make roads safer for everyone. This program is for everyone – and, if you're a policyholder, when you enroll, you could see significant savings.

