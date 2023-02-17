February Recognized by Governor Lee as Insurance Careers Month

NASHVILLE — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has proclaimed February as Insurance Careers Month.

In celebration of February’s designation as Insurance Careers Month, the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (“TDCI”) celebrates the thousands of hard-working, compassionate insurance professionals who call Tennessee home.

“As the state’s regulator for insurance professionals, I want to recognize the critical role that Tennessee’s insurance professionals have in the fabric of their communities, especially those who live and work in rural Tennessee. These valuable professionals are performing important work for our state’s economy and the livelihoods of our citizens,” said TDCI Commissioner Carter Lawrence.

TDCI’s Insurance Division is responsible for licensing and regulating over 2,000 insurance companies and 284,937 active insurance producers.

Said TDCI Assistant Commissioner Bill Huddleston: “By and large, Tennessee insurance professionals are conscientious community members who give of themselves to help others understand their insurance policies and help their communities after a loss. Our team is here to assist insurance consumers and professionals with their questions.”

The insurance industry plays a vital part to Tennessee’s overall economy, which continues to thrive under Tennessee Governor Bill Lee. For example:

For individuals who may be interested in a career in the insurance industry, TDCI launched remote/online testing in 2021 for prospective insurance producers with testing partners Pearson VUE. Details about remote examinations can be found here.

For more information about insurance regulations, or if you have questions about one of your policies, contact TDCI at (615) 741-2218, 1-800-342-4029, or visit us online.

