New to The Street / Newsmax TV Announces Episode #439, Five Corporate Interviews, Airing February 18, 2023, 3:30 PM ET

1). Social Media Blockchain – SoMee Global, Inc.'s ("SoMee") (CRYPTO: $SOMEE) (CRYPTO: $SAT) SoMee.Social interview with Dallas Collier, Director of Marketing.

2). Hemp Cigarettes - Hempacco Co., Inc.'s HPCO ($HPCO) interview with Sandro Piancone, Co-Founder/CEO.

3). Labor Relations - Greer Consulting, Inc's ("GCI") interview with Jason Greer, Founder/CEO.

4). Sustainable Solutions - The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.'s SGTM ($SGTM) interview with Tony Raynor, Founder, President, and CEO, and Sunny Trinh, CEO, DevvStream Holdings, Inc . DESG .

5). "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment" interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data Ltd. SWISF SKUR GDT ( Sekur® ).

Episode #439

New to The Street's TV Host Jane King, from the New York Stock Exchange studio, talks with Dallas Collier, Director of Marketing at SoMee Global, Inc. ("SoMee") (CRYPTO: $SOMEE) (CRYPTO: $SAT) . SoMee's revolutionary social media platform, SoMee.Social , gives end-users complete control of their social media postings; controlling their data, maintaining their voice, and monetizing content and activities. The platform is censorship-resistant and content creations can earn reward payouts in crypto and cash. Dallas talks about how he became the Director of Marketing of SoMee. Before his current role, Dallas was the Director of Communications, where he maintained communication interactions with SoMee's user community about operational and platform ongoings. Dallas approached the Company's CEO, Christopher Kramer, with his ideas on improving the user experience on the platform. Now, as the Director of Marketing, Dallas works tirelessly with all the team members at SoMee to create and develop strategies to enhance the user experience and increase user participation on SoMee.Social. The Company had a great 2021 operational year with approximately $2M in revenues, but a problem occurred. The user demand was so great that the blockchain could not sustain itself. The Company developers updated the blockchain, and now in 2023, more end-users are joining the platform. SoMee.Social gives a Web 2.0 feeling on Web 3.0 blockchain ledger platform. Developers and end-users alike can monetize content and make money from posts. With control over data, end-user monetized content with native tokens, which can be converted into Ethereum and sold. The platform offers affiliate programs and premium content subscriptions that have enhanced features. Anyone can download the SoMee.Social app on iOS and Android . The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit SoMee - https://go.somee.social/ .

New to The Street re-airs TV Host Jane King's interview with Sandro Piancone, Co-Founder/CEO, Hempacco Co., Inc HPCO ($HPCO). Hempacco's mission is to become the largest disrupter of the $1T tobacco industry with its hemp Disrupting Tobacco™ products. The Company's hemp cigarettes are a better smoking alternative than tobacco-based products. Sandro tells views about the Company's recent announcement, establishing a joint venture (JV) with iconic celebrity, "Snoop Dogg." The JV company, HPDG, LLC., based in California, is a consumer goods company that will develop hemp-derived products, including rolling paper, specialty flavored tubes, edibles, and a line of smokables. Snoop Dogg is very much involved in R&D, packaging, marketing, and other business positions. Hempacco will utilize its low-odor and spray-on terpene technologies for developed and sold products through HPDG, LLC. The JV is developing a "Snoop Dogg" branded hemp box vending machine that will dispense products that uses HPCO's kiosk smart technology. Death Row Records and the Company shared an exhibitor booth at the CHAMPS trade show in Las Vegas NV, February 8 th - 11 th , 2023. There the Company revealed its concept on three products, expected to hit the market in the months ahead. Sandro believes Snoop Dogg's worldwide fame will create the next level of consumer excitement with the "Snoop Dogg" hemp brands. Hempacco Co., Inc. and with their JV partners expect strong growth ahead. Management believes that operational successes should greatly improve shareholders' value in HPCO. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Hempacco Co., Inc. - https://hempaccoinc.com/ & https://realstuffsmokables.com/ . The interview is an updated segment that aired on February 11, 2023.

Joining New to The Street is Jason Greer, Founder/Chief Executive Officer of Greer Consulting, Inc. ("GCI"), who talks with TV Host Jane King from the show's Nasdaq MarketSite studio. Greer Consulting, Inc. is an employee relations and diversity management consulting firm that works with companies and organizations to address challenges in the workplace. Jason, a former board agent with the National Labor Relations Board , decided to take his experiences in labor negotiations and create a proactive platform to benefit employers and employees. Using GCI's proprietary "Target Tension Index," Jason and his team can look at quantitative data of a company's organization that can determine potential employee/employer "HOT" spots. Jason can proactively develop comprehensive plans for employers to effectively communicate with employees, eliminating possible employee arguments, strikes, and walkouts. Many entities are dealing with unionization issues due to employers not giving more care and respect to their workers. Workers want that respect and wages which reflect their contributions to a business. The US workforce is tired and stressed, and recent technology industry layoffs have added to workers' anxieties. Jason has saved companies millions of dollars by creating approaches for clients in handling employee relations issues, which can possibly eliminate a union threat and bolster employee retention rates. GCI's team gets an employer ahead of employee discontent issues and provides workable solutions which benefit both the employer and its employees. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Greer Consulting, Inc . - https://hiregci.com/ .

New to the Street TV re-airs Tony Raynor, Founder, President, and CEO of The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. SGTM ($SGTM) and Sunny Trinh , CEO of DevvStream Holdings, Inc . DESG ("DevvStream") interview with TV Host Jane King. The Sustainable Green Team's mission is about sustainability, looking for technologies, products, and relationships based on the same mission. From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, Tony Raynor brings Sunny Trinh on the show to talk about DevvStream's unique approach to providing capital funding for sustainable projects in exchange for carbon credits. DevvStream generates and manages these credits on its technologically advanced blockchain network. Management looks to fund companies in the renewable energy sectors, energy efficiency industries, and entities that reduce/eliminate CO2 emissions. While at a United Nations symposium, Tony attended Sunny's presentation about DevvStream and their approach to sustainability . Tony realized that The Sustainable Green Team and DevvStream have goods and services which can benefit each other. SGTM deploys and develops innovative solutions to mitigate tree/wood waste and other byproducts. As a vertically- integrated business with many subsidiaries, SGTM takes wood waste products from many sources and converts the wood fiber raw materials into usable products for the farming and agriculture industries. Sunny explains how the collaboration works so that SGTM can generate and utilize its carbon credits. Generated from every ton of carbon emission reduction, issued carbon credits are valuable and value-added to SGTM's operations. Sunny says SGTM is a perfect entity to create and utilize carbon credits and sell credits as possible additional income streams. Many industries are looking for ways to reduce their carbon footprint and seek innovative ideas to achieve "Net-Zero." The carbon credit marketplace is a $90B industry with upside growth. Large entities use the DevvStream platform and work with these large corporations to bring their products and technologies into small markets to help further sustainable outcomes. The Sustainable Green Teams collaboration with DevvStream looks to have lots of synergistic value and further to educate the world about the need for sustainability. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit The Sustainable Green Team - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ and DevvStream - https://devvstream.com/ . The interview is an updated segment that aired on February 11, 2023.

New to the Street's "Weekly Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment" with internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur Private Data Ltd . SWISF SKUR GDT and TV Co-Host / Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry re-airs. Morgan Stanley, a larger financial institution, is fining employees up to $1M for using WhatsApp messenger to communicate with clients. Alain explains that last year the US Government fined financial institutions about $2B for using open-source platform messaging apps for communicating with clients and sending private financial details. Most likely, the higher an employee status is at Morgan Stanley, the higher the fines. Employees know better than to use a non-secure platform to send and communicate sensitive details amongst themselves and their clients. Open platforms like Signal and WhatsApp have limited cybersecurity features and always ask for phone numbers when downloading the app. Hackers use phone numbers as the entry source for cybersecurity breaches on devices. Most people prefer text messaging platforms to email and direct phone calls. SekurMessenger is the solution, with a closed-loop encryption product protected through the Company's HeliX Technology platform. And the product offers an archiving feature required for a certain period of years for financial institutions to store and save e-communication records. Even if the recipient is not a Sekur subscriber , their related communications are encrypted, too. The "Chat-by-Invite" is available in many countries, offering end-users a secure SMS text platform. Sekur is up to date on its platform and compliant with the privacy rules and regulations of many jurisdictions. All Sekur subscribers' electronic communications are through the Company's owned and maintained data servers in Switzerland , a country with the strictest privacy laws in the world. Sekur never uses 3rd parties, never mines/sell data, and has no request for phone numbers. Alain offers viewers who would like to subscribe to Sekur to use PROMO CODE: PRIVACY, a 15% savings on monthly and yearly service plans. Yearly- subscribers get the first two months free, and with the promo code, a subscriber is saving even more. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd . – https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ & http://www.Sekur.com . "What is your privacy worth?" The interview is an updated segment that aired on February 4, 2023.

SoMee Global, Inc.'s ("SoMee") (CRYPTO: $SOMEE) (CRYPTO: $SAT) social media platform, SoMee.Social is a full-featured social media experience with an engagement protocol built for creators and their audience. The platform provides a censorship-resistance platform where anyone can control data, maintain their voice, and monetize content and activity on social media. The platform has been hailed as a game-changer, rewarding users for their time spent on social media through native tokens. And the platform is built to incentivize users to share content and interact with their peers to provide a more rewarding and engaging social media experience

Hempacco Co., Inc.'s HPCO ($HPCO) goal is Disrupting Tobacco's™ nearly $1 trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, and cannabinoid smokables and rolling paper. Hempacco owns The Real Stuff™ functional hemp cigarette and rolling paper brands. Hempacco's operational segments include manufacturing of smokables and hemp rolling paper, smokable technology development, The Real Stuff™ brand of functional smokables and rolling paper, and Cheech & Chong Hemp Cigarettes and Hemp Hop Smokables with Rick Ross.

Greer Consulting, Inc. ("GCI") is a labor relation and diversity management-consulting firm that works with client organizations and leaders to address challenges and solve problems caused by the complexities in the workforce. GCI has over 30 years of business leadership experience that leverages through collaborations with its client partners to develop solutions to the dilemmas that organizations face in today's marketplace. While leaning on both GCI's experiences with past clients and the unique needs of the client at hand, each receives the full benefit of GCI's brand, whose authenticity is born out of our emphasis on creating, restoring, and maintaining harmony in the workplace. GCI created a successful approach to labor relations and workforce diversity management. The GCI team-building approach advocates addressing problems that typically lead to dissatisfaction by strengthening the bond between employers and their employees to maximize a culture of management excellence

The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. SGTM ($SGTM) is a wholesale manufacturer and national supplier of wood-based mulch, soil, including the soil amendment products: HumiSoil® and XLR8®, which are lumber products. The Company sells directly to mass merchandisers, home centers, hardware stores, nurseries, garden centers, convenience stores, food stores, and wholesale distributors. The Company's primary corporate objective is to provide a solution for treating and handling tree debris that has been historically sent to local landfills and disposal sites, creating an environmental burden and pressure on disposal sites around the nation

DevvStream Holdings, Inc. DESG ("DevvStream") is a technology-based ESG company that advances the development and monetization of environmental assets with an initial focus on carbon markets. The Company works with governments and corporations worldwide to achieve their sustainability goals. DevvStream's management looks to implement curated green technology projects that generate renewable energy, improve energy efficiencies, eliminate or reduce emissions, and sequester carbon directly from the air—creating carbon credits in the process. The business enables us to provide direct non-dilutive capital to our clients while empowering them with field-proven, technology-based solutions to improve their climate impact quickly. The Company manages all environmental assets created through our projects by a proprietary blockchain-based ESG software platform designed explicitly to ensure transparency and auditability, with full data provenance, significantly increasing asset value. DevvStream's business model includes mutual collaboration and partnership with Devvio ( www.devv.io ), a leading ESG-focused blockchain company; Global Green ( www.globalgreen.org ), an international nonprofit that helps governments and Fortune 100 companies meet their climate goals; Marmota ( www.marmota.ca ), a Canada-based JV specializing in environmental asset creation, green project management, emissions mitigation, and sustainable financing for municipal, provincial and federal governments; and United Cities North America, an affiliate of the United Nations with a focus on building sustainable and net-zero smart cities and communities.

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. SWISF SKUR GDT is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted emails, and secure communication tools. It sells its products through its websites www.sekur.com , approved distributors, and telecommunication companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide

