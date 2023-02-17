TESORO CLUB TO HOST MONDAY QUALIFIER FOR 2023 HONDA CLASSIC
Tesoro Club’s Arnold Palmer-designed golf course will be the site of the Honda Classic Open Qualifier on February 20th, 2023.PORT ST. LUCIE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tesoro Club’s Arnold Palmer-designed golf course will be the site of the Honda Classic Open Qualifier on February 20th, 2023. The 18-hole stroke play event will bring together 120 of the area’s highest-ranked golfers for the competition, with the low four qualifiers advancing to the 2023 Honda Classic.
The qualifying event is open to the public, with tee times beginning at 7:30 a.m. Players scheduled to compete as of February 10th include Brandon Hagy, runner-up in the 2021 Honda Classic, 2020 SFPGA Champion Tim Cantwell, and Canadian PGA Professional Ben Silverman. With event registration ending February 17th, spectators can look forward to many more major and championship players being added to the growing lineup.
Opened in November after an extensive 18-month renovation, Tesoro Club’s 7,333-yard, par-72 course has a high shot value, with challenging holes that test even the most seasoned golfer’s touch. Once the official host to the PGA Tour’s 2007 Ginn Sur Mer Classic, Head Golf Professional Matthew Doyle, a PGA Class “A” member and an award-winning pro since 1997, desired to continue Tesoro Club’s legacy as a destination for PGA-level tournaments.
Doyle was the first to reach out to the South Florida PGA (SFPGA) and was soon connected with Director of Rules and Competitions Bret Graf to coordinate events. Graf shared that the SFPGA is always looking for new places to play that not only excite the golfers but also are available to host events during Florida’s busiest time of year. In addition to the Honda Classic Qualifiers, Tesoro Club recently hosted the Astara Golf Championship Qualifier for the 2023 PGA Korn Ferry Tour on January 26, 2023.
“Tesoro Club is honored to host another PGA event for such an incredible organization,” said Doyle. “The Astara Qualifier was a resounding success, and we have heard many remarks from players that our course was one of the nicest they’ve been able to play. We’re looking forward to seeing what the best professional golfers in the world have to offer at the Honda Classic, and for all the future events we will have the honor of hosting at Tesoro Club.”
About Tesoro Club
Located just 20 minutes north of The Palm Beaches, Tesoro Club is now offering compelling new Social and Golf Memberships. Along with the Palmer Course, Members enjoy two Clubhouses, 9 Har-Tru tennis courts, 11 pickleball courts, two dining venues, a fitness center, a full-service spa, and a heated swimming pool. Tesoro Club’s second championship course, the Watson Course, is now under renovation, with completion slated for 2024.
An impressive collection of new luxury homes is available from two of the nation’s top builders – WCI Communities and Toll Brothers – and a premier list of custom home builders. For more information on Membership or available real estate, the community’s Welcome Center is now open daily at 125 SE Via Tesoro Blvd. Visit TesoroClub.com or call 772-345-4000 for more information.
About the Honda Classic
Founded in 1972, the Honda Classic is a professional golf tournament on South Florida’s PGA Tour. The sporting event has been hosted at the PGA National Golf Club in Palm Beach County, Florida since 2007, bringing together 144 of the world’s highest-ranking PGA players to compete in a week-long, 72-hole stroke play competition. The 2023 Honda Classic will take place from February 23-26, with an $8.4 million purse size. Sepp Straka is the current reigning champion, who is expected to return to defend his title at the 2023 event. Net proceeds from the event benefit the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation, which is chaired by Barbara Nicklaus, wife of golfing legend Jack Nicklaus.
##MEDIA CONTACT: Megan Somerville
772-287-6612 x 133
Megan.somerville@cottonco.com
Elizabeth Grace
The Buzz Agency
+1 561-702-7471
Elizabeth@thebuzzagency.net
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram