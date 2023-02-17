CAE upgrades OGC Membership to Principal Level

CAE’s Principal level of OGC membership supports advancing standards for high fidelity geospatial data sources.





17 February 2023: The Open Geospatial Consortium (OGC) is pleased to announce that CAE has raised its membership of OGC to Principal level from voting member in demonstration of continued commitment to establishing and maintaining consensus-based standards available to all.

As a Principal Member of OGC, CAE will participate across OGC activities and serve in OGC's Planning Committee to help OGC advance geospatial interoperability and open systems.

“It's great to see CAE upgrading their OGC membership to Principal Level,” said OGC CEO Dr. Nadine Alameh. “CAE has been a champion of OGC since its leadership in making Common DataBase (CDB) an OGC Standard. CAE has helped show the world how internationally-recognized open standards are critical for creating and maintaining the simulation-based synthetic environments used in geospatial applications, training, mission rehearsal, and decision-support. Leadership such as shown by CAE has helped OGC accelerate its impact in modeling & simulation, digital twins, and has set the stage for the OGC Geo for Metaverse Domain Working Group.”

“Synthetic Environments and Digital Twins provide us with a comprehensive understanding of the world around us and improve our ability to manage, plan and decide,” said Joe Armstrong, Vice President of Synthetic Environments and Immersive Technologies at CAE. “These technologies rely on the fundamental components of valid and accessible data, highlighting how crucial it is to implement standards on how data can be shared and distributed. OGC embodies the best practices of standard setting and interoperability.”

OGC Principal Members participate in final approval decisions for all OGC standards and nominations to the Board of Directors, and ensure OGC's policies and procedures remain effective and agile in a changing technological environment.

As an OGC Principal Member, CAE will work alongside other world-leading Principal Member organizations looking to advance the location information industry, including Airbus Defence & Space, Amazon Web Services, Defence Science & Technology Laboratories (Dstl), South African Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DALRRD), Indian Department of Science and Technology, Esri, Feng Chia University, Saudi Arabian General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information (GASGI), Google, Hexagon, Maxar, Microsoft, Oracle USA, Trimble, US Army Geospatial Center, and the US Census Bureau. A list of all current OGC Members is available at ogc.org/ogc/members.

About CAE

At CAE, we equip people in critical roles with the expertise and solutions to create a safer world. As a technology company, we digitalize the physical world, deploying simulation training and critical operations support solutions. Above all else, we empower pilots, airlines, defence and security forces, and healthcare practitioners to perform at their best every day and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we’re everywhere customers need us to be with more than 13,000 employees in more than 200 sites and training locations in over 40 countries. CAE represents 75 years of industry firsts—the highest-fidelity flight, future mission, and medical simulators, and personalized training programs powered by artificial intelligence. We’re investing our time and resources into building the next generation of cutting-edge, digitally immersive training and critical operations solutions while keeping positive environmental, social and governance (ESG) impact at the core of our mission. Today and tomorrow, we’ll make sure our customers are ready for the moments that matter.

Visit cae.com for more information.

About OGC

The Open Geospatial Consortium (OGC) is a collective problem-solving community of more than 550 experts representing industry, government, research and academia, collaborating to make geospatial (location) information and services FAIR - Findable, Accessible, Interoperable, and Reusable.

The global OGC Community engages in a mix of activities related to location-based technologies: developing consensus-based open standards and best-practices; collaborating on problem solving in agile innovation initiatives; participating in member meetings, events, and workshops; and more.

OGC's unique standards development process moves at the pace of innovation, with constant input from technology forecasting, practical prototyping, real-world testing, and community engagement.

OGC bridges disparate sectors, domains, and technology trends, and encourages the cross-pollination of ideas between different communities of practice to improve decision-making at all levels. OGC is committed to creating an inclusive and sustainable future.

Visit ogc.org for more info on our work.