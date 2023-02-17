Submit Release
Author Patricia Offerman Shares Divine Inspiration to Connect Readers with God

Christian Poems, Prayer and Inspirations new

Patricia Offerman writes Poems, Prayers, and Inspirations to uplift readers’ spirits

ETOBICOKE, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People must be preoccupied with their 9-5 jobs, dealing with a financial crisis, or other issues with life. A conversation with God always calms people's racing minds, regardless of the difficulties they face.

Christian Poems, Prayer and Inspirations is based on a forty-year span of journaling by Author Patricia Offerman. The author aims to inspire readers from all walks of life to uplift their spirit to the Lord from above and make readers be closer to God in their journey of life.

“In this vibrant collection of poems and other approaches to her deeply held faith, such as prayers and gentle reminders, writer Offerman examines the many ways that people's relationship with God can affect their lives and the lives of those around them. In some cases, the poet "speaks" in the voice of God, as when one is reminded to "ask and I will supply fresh manna like the morning dew" or prodded with questioning such as "Do you not realize that I am all you need?" More often, Offerman is exploring her own faith in its many guises. She sees herself at times "living in horrible sin" or, in a more mundane mode, wondering how to have joy "when problems haven't changed."” says Barbara Bamberger Scott in her book review for Christian Poems, Prayer & Inspirations

Patricia Offerman is a born again Christian that serves to minister to use her talent in writing and other forms of art to bring believers together and closer.

Offerman published her book last year on June 23, 2021 with Writers Branding LLC.

Read more about Christian Poems, Prayer and Inspirations by purchasing her book in Kindle Edition, Hardcover, or Paperback on Amazon.

About Bookside Press:

Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.

Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights

Author Patricia Offerman Shares Divine Inspiration to Connect Readers with God

