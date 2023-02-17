LandX Completes Security Audit with Quantstamp, Establishing Confidence in Platform's Security

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LandX, the decentralized Perpetual Commodity Vaults Protocol, has announced the successful completion of a security audit conducted by Quantstamp, a leader in blockchain security solutions. The audit included a comprehensive review of LandX's smart contracts.





The audit process was conducted over a period of several weeks, during which Quantstamp's team of experts tested LandX's code for potential security vulnerabilities, including its smart contract architecture and token logic. Following a rigorous assessment process, Quantstamp provided LandX with a detailed report outlining potential security risks and recommendations for improving the platform's security posture.

"We are pleased to have successfully completed our security audit with Quantstamp," said LandX spokesman. "Ensuring the security of our smart contracts is our top priority, and this audit provides us with the assurance we need to continue to build trust and confidence in our platform."

The audit results demonstrated LandX's commitment to security. LandX's smart contract architecture was found to be well-designed and thoroughly tested, with all issues found during the audit addressed by the LandX blockchain engineers. With the successful completion of the security audit, LandX is well-positioned to continue its roadmap to launch on Ethereum blockchain in 2023 and attract new users to the platform. As a pioneer in the decentralized agricultural investment space, LandX is committed to building a trusted and secure platform for investors and landowners alike.

About LandX

LandX is a game-changing decentralized platform aimed to transform the agricultural industry finance. By enabling investors to invest in farmland crops, LandX is providing farmers with the much-needed capital in a decentralized and transparent way. LandX's unique approach has captured the attention of a diverse group of farmers and investors who are excited about the potential of the platform to connect investors with farmers, while offering potentially inflation-hedged yields to investors. LandX is paving the way for inclusive and innovative investments in agriculture. Join us and be part of a community that is committed to revolutionizing the agricultural industry.

Learn more at https://landx.fi

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp is a global leader in blockchain security and has protected billions in digital asset risk from hackers. In addition to providing an array of security services, Quantstamp facilitates the adoption of blockchain technology through strategic investments within the ecosystem and acts as a trusted advisor to help projects scale.

On a mission to secure the future of web3, Quantstamp has worked with some of the top names in the industry and is trusted by hundreds of clients to keep their innovative products safe. Learn more at: https://quantstamp.com

Find the full audit report by Quantsamp here (https://certificate.quantstamp.com/full/land-x-finance).

