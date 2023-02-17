Hard Asset Management Reports Surge in Demand for Rare Coins

Hard Asset Management Predicts Strong Growth in Rare Coin Market for 2023 as coins accelerate in price

/EIN News/ -- SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rare coin market has experienced an unprecedented surge in demand and price appreciation, with 2021 and 2022 being two of the best years in recent history. In 2023, the market shows no signs of slowing down and continues to increase exponentially.

"At Hard Asset Management, we have a deep passion for rare coins and an unwavering commitment to providing the very best selection on all U.S. and World rare coins, and 2023 is poised to be a monumental year for the entire rare coin market and our clients," says Christian Briggs, Hard Asset CEO, "with prices continuing to rise and demand growing with new collectors/investors coming into the market daily in the U.S. and World rare coins. In 2023, we're seeing no signs of this demand slowing down. In fact, collectors and investors could expect to see exceptional growth and exciting opportunities in the coming year."

Driven in part by the economic uncertainty of recent years, investors are turning to rare coins as a wealth preservation option, with major investments by venture capitalists and private equity firms further fueling demand. In December 2020, PCGS was bought for $700 million dollars by D1 Capital Partners & Cohen Private Ventures. Then, in June 2021, Blackstone made a $500 million investment in the rare coin market by acquiring NGC, the Numismatic Guaranty Corporation.

Hard Asset Management has been quick to recognize these trends and put out strong buy recommendations on all rare and ultra-rare U.S. and European coinage. The investment firm has recently acquired super rarities for its reserve collection and grown its inventory of some of the most incredible coins in the world, making it well-positioned to meet the increasing demand for these valuable and ultra-rare numismatic collectibles.

Here are a few examples of recommendations:

1797 Liberty Cap 1/2C Above 1, BN MS65+

03/2019 $15,000

02/2023 $165,000

1850 Classic Head 1/2C, RD MS64

11/2018 $3,750

02/2023 $60,000

1909-S VDB Lincoln Cent, RD MS67

04/2022 $65,000

02/2023 $175,000

1801 10C Draped Bust MS64+

04/2021 $155,000

02/2023 $300,000

1871-CC 25C Seated Liberty XF40

03/2021 $30,000

02/2023 $65,000

If you would like to stay informed about the rare coin market and explore the exciting possibilities it holds, we invite you to connect with Hard Asset Management. Our team of experts is passionate about rare coins and always happy to share their insights and knowledge with others. We encourage you to reach out to us for more information and let us help you discover the many benefits of investing in rare coins.

Contact Information:

John Grainer

info@bmcham.com

844-426-4653



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.