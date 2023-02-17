Readers Get Ultimate Treat in Cuauhtemoc’s Third Installment
Book-Series ‘Cuauhtemoc’ Continues With Intense and Mind-Blowing AdventuresETOBICOKE, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adventure-seeking readers unite! The third installment of ‘Cuauhtémoc’ is finally here! Author D L Davies’ book is sure to blow your minds as it continues to tingle our senses and wild imaginations!
In the first installment of “Cuauhtémoc”, the story took us to the humble and simple life of the main character Cuauhtémoc in a small village in the northwestern part of Maya - from birth to his experience in a birdman school.
In the second installment, Cuauhtémoc continued his journey to the City of Emperors where he met the Emperor and his three sons; came in contact with the same pirates who decimated the villages. Cuauhtémoc made himself known in the city, and eventually landed in the topmost rung of the ladder and meets Viracocha.
Now, the third installment continues the thrilling adventure in “Cuauhtémoc: Descendant of the Jaguar” where he now becomes the Greatest Mayan and rules Maya with wisdom and love. He learns more of his own personal history and much more about his father and grandfather.
In the end, he discovers what it means to be The Chief Jaguar Priest, where he will be dealt with new challenges and a new feat that tests his leadership strengths.
Professional Book Reviewing Company, BlueInk writes, “Davies manages to convey what took place in previous episodes without seeming redundant, and Jaguar is much more tightly constructed than the first two stories. But it is really the minor characters that make this third book enjoyable. A displaced Spaniard, a British admiral, Cuauhtémoc's youngest adopted brother, pirates and other nefarious villains provide the excitement and swashbuckling adventure one expects from historical fantasy.”
D L Davies was born in Susanville, California in April 1943. “I spent six years in the Army and was stationed in Germany in the mid-seventies. I worked mostly as a welder as well as an auto mechanic, but in all this time I would find myself caught up in (mentally) creating stories,” Davies said.
Davies continues that his favorite pastime is creating stories in his head; tales of other times and places: these tales can take place on the Earth we now know; the Earth we once knew; the Earth as it might be hundreds of years from now, and alternate worlds and realities.
Grab your copy of “Cuauhtémoc: Descendant of the Jaguar” on Amazon and other digital platforms worldwide! Visit D L Davies’ website at www.dldaviescuauhtemoc.com for more information about all of the books he has written.
