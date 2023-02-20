The National Black College Expo™ Tour finally stops in North Carolina Celebrating Black History Month and Education
Students have access to millions in scholarships
We are the information and resource hub for inner city communities around the country. We want to help students elevate their lives so they can achieve their dreams of being successful.”CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first North Carolina Black College Expo™, hosted by National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) and Legacy Builders ULTD Inc., is Wednesday, March 1, 2023, from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Eastridge Mall (near Charlotte) 246 N. New Hope Road, Gastonia, NC 28054. The dynamic event, though new to North Carolina, has impacted students throughout the nation for nearly a quarter of a century. The expo celebrates the rich heritage and NCRF’s long-term partnerships with black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and provides students access to over 30 colleges; including historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs).
— Dr. Theresa Price, Founder and CEO
At the expo, students can be accepted to a college on the spot, have their college application fees waived and receive thousands of dollars in grants and scholarships. Though designed primarily for high school students and for college students looking to transfer to a four-year college, the North Carolina Black College Expo™ is open to adult learners too looking for higher education opportunities. “We are the information and resource hub for inner city communities around the country. We want to help students elevate their lives so they can achieve their dreams of being successful. This includes adult learners, who had to put their educational goals on hold to have a family or work a job to survive. We know that education is a game changer,” says Dr. Theresa Price, Founder and CEO. All students, educators, parents, and caregivers of all backgrounds are invited. Parents are encouraged to bring students as young as 6th grade to help enhance their early college planning.
In addition to connecting to college recruiters and attending informative seminars and workshops from 3:00 pm to 6:30 pm, including How to Find Money for College, Booming Careers, Why Attend an HBCU, How to Start a Business and new this year The Power of Your Voice – The Steps to Becoming Change in Your Community. Attendees can stay for a celebratory After Show, featuring a scholarship presentation and performances from 6:00 pm to 7 pm.
“We are excited to come to North Carolina College Expo™ to help as many students and families have access to higher education and funding opportunities,” adds Dr. Theresa Price.
North Carolina Black College Expo™ is sponsored by Comerica Bank, US Army ROTC, Toyota, and Foundation Clothing Co.
To register to attend, please visit: www.ncrfoundation.org or call 877-427-4100.
About the Black College Expo™
Black College Expo™ (BCE) is a trademarked program of National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational enhancement organization serving over 200,000 students annually. BCE was founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price to serve as a vital link between minorities and college admissions. NCRF’s mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at-risk, low-resource, homeless and foster students. NCRF’s vision is to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities with the goal of ending racism and racial inequalities.
About Legacy Builders ULTD Inc.
Legacy Builders ULTD Inc. a non-profit 501(c)(3) provides for at-risk youth and young adults from economically disadvantaged communities, unstable households & juveniles from the court system. Our programs are designed to foster higher education through hands-on experience which opens the doors for opportunities to follow careers in music, arts, entrepreneurship, mentoring, broadcasting, workforce development, STEM, career training, mental health care, and nutritional education. Our programs are designed to help youth discover their gifts which ultimately helps them build something momentous for themselves and our community. We empower our scholars with the comprehensive life and career skills essential for their success.
