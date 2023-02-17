New Book Gives Ultimate Treat to Adventure-Seeking Readers
ETOBICOKE, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 17, 2023
The second book of Cuauhtémoc is now up for grabs where the adventure of Cuauhtémoc, the main character, continues with new levels of surprises and mind-blowing twists!
The first book, “Cuauhtémoc: Descending Eagle”, starts the story in the northwestern part of Maya in the 16th century. It reveals Cuauhtémoc's life from birth, his experience in a birdman school, and the adventures of becoming a birdman and carrying messages.
Now, the second book gives a whole new level of thrill in “Cuauhtémoc: Descent of the Sun Priests”. In the second installment, the story continues through his journey to the City of Emperors where he meets the Emperor and his three sons; comes again in contact with the same pirates who decimated the northern villages; raping and murdering and stealing as pirates always do.
The story continues with him making himself known in the city, helping many, and eventually climbing to the topmost rung of the ladder and both meets Viracocha, the 'uncreated creator' and saves the life of the old Emperor as well as destroys the Sun Priests who have been preying on the most weak and innocent of victims for far too long. And not coincidentally, becomes the new Emperor.
Professional book reviewing company BlueInk Review writes, “Just as Cuauhtémoc has matured in the second book, so has the author’s style. The action scenes are much more intense. In addition, there are no shades of gray; every character is either totally good or evil to the core. Still the saga is captivating enough that readers will want to learn what happens next.”
Order “Cuauhtémoc: Descent of the Sun Priests” now on Amazon and other digital platforms worldwide! Visit D L Davies’ website at www.dldaviescuauhtemoc.com for more information about all of the books he has written.
