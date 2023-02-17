Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,532 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,625 in the last 365 days.

North Kosovo Won’t be Stable While Belgrade and Pristina are at Loggerheads

When Kosovo seceded from Serbia, it didn’t make a clean break. Its Serb-majority areas stayed loyal to Belgrade, especially in the north, along the border.

A messy status quo has largely held for 15 years, but elections in Kosovo set for April – to replace those Serbian officials who walked out last year - could spark violence. Worried European mediators are kicking new life into peace efforts, but success looks elusive as both sides dig in their heels.

Read the full article in the Balkan Insight.

You just read:

North Kosovo Won’t be Stable While Belgrade and Pristina are at Loggerheads

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.