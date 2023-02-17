North Kosovo Won’t be Stable While Belgrade and Pristina are at Loggerheads
When Kosovo seceded from Serbia, it didn’t make a clean break. Its Serb-majority areas stayed loyal to Belgrade, especially in the north, along the border.
A messy status quo has largely held for 15 years, but elections in Kosovo set for April – to replace those Serbian officials who walked out last year - could spark violence. Worried European mediators are kicking new life into peace efforts, but success looks elusive as both sides dig in their heels.
Read the full article in the Balkan Insight.