North Kosovo Won’t be Stable While Belgrade and Pristina are at Loggerheads

When Kosovo seceded from Serbia, it didn’t make a clean break. Its Serb-majority areas stayed loyal to Belgrade, especially in the north, along the border.

A messy status quo has largely held for 15 years, but elections in Kosovo set for April – to replace those Serbian officials who walked out last year - could spark violence. Worried European mediators are kicking new life into peace efforts, but success looks elusive as both sides dig in their heels.