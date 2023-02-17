D L DAVIES INTRODUCES THE DESCENDING EAGLE, CUAUHTÉMOC
Author D L Davies writes the first book of the Cuauhtémoc book series entitled Cuauhtémoc: Descending EagleETOBICOKE, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are many ways to make sense of the world, one of which is writing and reading science fiction. For D L Davies, it is through creating a different reality, with creativity, which he manifests in his book, Cuauhtémoc: Descending Eagle.
Published in 2019 by URLink Print & Media, Cuauhtémoc: Descending Eagle, as the first part in a book series, presents its story from the beginning, introducing its main character, Cuauhtémoc, who is a brave and kindhearted warrior, born in a small village in the Northwestern area of Maya.
The book covers his life from when he was conceived to his encounters, and later on his being sent to the City of Emperors.
“Davies excels in three areas: his vivid descriptions of jungle and village life; his characterizations, especially of secondary characters such as Cuauhtémoc’s friends and mentors; and his natural-sounding dialogue, perhaps the most difficult task for an aspiring author… an otherwise impressive first novel,” BlueInk Review writes.
Indeed, Davies is impressive for an author who is only beginning their journey. His mind exudes creativity and charm that not every author possesses.
Born in the United States, D L Davies grew up moving to different states as his family frequently moved. In the mid-70s, he joined the army and was stationed in Germany for six years. He also worked as a welder and an auto mechanic. On the side, he would create stories in his head. Needless to say that Cuauhtémoc: Descending Eagle is a result of such.
For more about the story of the descending eagle, Cuauhtémoc: Descending Eagle is available on Amazon.
