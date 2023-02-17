Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,496 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,626 in the last 365 days.

D L DAVIES INTRODUCES THE DESCENDING EAGLE, CUAUHTÉMOC

Cuauhtémoc: Descending Eagle

Author D L Davies writes the first book of the Cuauhtémoc book series entitled Cuauhtémoc: Descending Eagle

ETOBICOKE, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are many ways to make sense of the world, one of which is writing and reading science fiction. For D L Davies, it is through creating a different reality, with creativity, which he manifests in his book, Cuauhtémoc: Descending Eagle.

Published in 2019 by URLink Print & Media, Cuauhtémoc: Descending Eagle, as the first part in a book series, presents its story from the beginning, introducing its main character, Cuauhtémoc, who is a brave and kindhearted warrior, born in a small village in the Northwestern area of Maya.

The book covers his life from when he was conceived to his encounters, and later on his being sent to the City of Emperors.

“Davies excels in three areas: his vivid descriptions of jungle and village life; his characterizations, especially of secondary characters such as Cuauhtémoc’s friends and mentors; and his natural-sounding dialogue, perhaps the most difficult task for an aspiring author… an otherwise impressive first novel,” BlueInk Review writes.

Indeed, Davies is impressive for an author who is only beginning their journey. His mind exudes creativity and charm that not every author possesses.

Born in the United States, D L Davies grew up moving to different states as his family frequently moved. In the mid-70s, he joined the army and was stationed in Germany for six years. He also worked as a welder and an auto mechanic. On the side, he would create stories in his head. Needless to say that Cuauhtémoc: Descending Eagle is a result of such.

For more about the story of the descending eagle, Cuauhtémoc: Descending Eagle is available on Amazon.


About Bookside Press:

Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.

Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

D L DAVIES INTRODUCES THE DESCENDING EAGLE, CUAUHTÉMOC

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.