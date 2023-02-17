CoreStack Introduces CR360, a Single System of Experience for Cloud Governance

Cloud Resource 360 Boosts Cloud Security and Compliance While Optimizing Spend

CoreStack, a global multi-cloud governance provider, today announced CR360™ – the short name for Cloud Resource 360 – the single system of engagement or experience assigned to every cloud resource managed by the CoreStack NextGen Cloud Governance platform. CR360 gives organizations a complete view of their cloud infrastructure, including resources that are not currently in use, and it enables the CoreStack platform to provide continuous compliance, cost, and security posture as well as remediations and recommendations that optimize resources.

"With CR360, we can leverage a single resource to address all aspects of a customer's cloud resources, including cost, compliance, governance, security, and operations," said Ezhilarasan (Ez) Natarajan, CEO of CoreStack. "Without it, you have to synchronize and align multiple products with multiple backend systems, resulting in disconnection and gaps in functionality. CR360 eliminates this fragmented approach. It's a game-changer for cloud governance."

CoreStack offers a suite of NextGen Cloud Governance modules that leverages AI to provide continuous and autonomous governance for FinOps, SecOps, and CloudOps across multi-cloud through one unified dashboard. Whether for AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, OCI, or a combination, CoreStack allows managed services providers and enterprises to leverage best-of-breed cloud platforms with the least friction possible. With companies increasingly relying on multi-cloud infrastructures, it's especially important to have a 360-degree view of the cloud infrastructure in order to make informed decisions about resource allocation and optimization.

"Having a single system of engagement or experience for cloud resources is more important than ever before," said Sri Chandrashekar, CoreStack's Chief Digital Officer. "It not only enables better control of multi-cloud environments, but also eliminates the need for multiple functional siloed tools, which reduces costs and complexity. It also enables futureproofing, as CR360 allows us to extend cloud governance into new facets of the cloud as technology evolves – and we can do that at a faster pace."

CR360 is not limited to data provided by the hyperscalers. It also has the ability to poll data from third-party tools such as monitoring and vulnerability tools – for example, from AppDynamics, Zabbix, and others – making it even richer and more beneficial.

"As we look to a more generative AI-centered future, CR360 will become that much more powerful," said Chandrashekar. "Organizations wanting to reap massive AI value and competitive advantage need the broadest, deepest, most comprehensive data sources possible. In terms of cloud governance, CR360 is how that will be achieved. It's another way CoreStack is fronting the innovation curve."

Recognized by Frost & Sullivan, Forrester, Gartner, S&P Global, and IDC, the CoreStack's NextGen Cloud Governance platform is designed to be Continuous, Holistic, Autonomous, Integrated, and Nimble (CHAIN) so enterprises can use cloud with confidence. NextGen Cloud Governance helps enterprises mitigate risk, accelerate delivery, optimize performance, and innovate rather than just improve. CoreStack also offers a suite of assessment tools that includes Well-Architected Assessments as well as FinOps and SecOps assessments. These solutions streamline the process of assessing, improving, and maintaining cloud workloads across all environments, including enabling auto-remediation directly from the CoreStack dashboard. For more details, please visit https://go.corestack.io/discover.

About CoreStack

CoreStack provides a NextGen Cloud Governance platform that empowers enterprises to predictably increase top-line revenues, improve bottom-line efficiencies, and gain a competitive edge through AI-powered real-time cloud governance on autopilot. CoreStack's FinOps, SecOps, and CloudOps solutions embrace, enhance, and extend native-cloud capabilities, and help optimize cloud spend while assuring security & compliance across multiple clouds with a single solution to go further faster. Through executive dashboards for comprehensive real-time insights, CoreStack delivers transformative value such as 40% increase in operational efficiencies, 50% decrease in cloud costs, and 100% security assurance and compliance. CoreStack helps 750+ global enterprises govern $2+ billion in annual cloud consumption, generating $300+ million in cloud cost savings. Frost & Sullivan, Forrester, Gartner, S&P Global, and IDC have recognized CoreStack as an innovator and leader in cloud management. CoreStack is backed by strategic advisors, including the ex-CEO of Wipro and ex-CIO of Microsoft. The company is a Microsoft Azure Gold Partner, Amazon AWS Advanced Technology Competency Partner, Oracle Cloud Build Partner and Google Cloud Build Partner. To learn more, visit www.corestack.io

