Lumine Group Enters into Agreement to Acquire Titanium Software

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumine Group Inc. (“Lumine”), an indirect subsidiary of Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU), announced today that it has entered into a binding agreement to acquire Titanium Software Holdings Inc (“Titanium”). Titanium provides flexible and powerful platforms for telecommunication and government organizations to build out global carrier networks and secure private communication services. Closing is expected to occur in the first quarter of 2023, subject to satisfaction of customary conditions to closing as set forth in the acquisition agreement.



Titanium’s core focus is signaling, routing, subscriber data management, and security, allowing network operators to simplify and virtualize their core network functions and interoperate legacy and next-gen networks. Founded in 1998 in Lowell, Massachusetts, today, Titanium’s solutions can be found in over 85 countries across the globe, counting tier-1 communication service providers as part of their group of valued customers.

“Titanium will be a welcomed addition to our growing signalling and security software portfolio within Lumine,” said Tony Garcia, Group Leader at Lumine. “Upon meeting the Titanium team, we were impressed with their virtualized signalling and security platform, offering what has traditionally been in a private on-premise data center. We look forward to working with the Titanium team to build on their impressive history and explore opportunities for further innovation and growth. It will be fantastic to connect with the team in-person at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. We invite any interested parties to learn more about Titanium by visiting their booth at the show.”

“We are thrilled to be bringing Titanium to Lumine Group,” said Kevin Peters, CEO of Titanium. “Lumine is a great fit for our innovative team and a perfect environment for our platforms. Most importantly, this new chapter provides exciting opportunities to increase our ability to continue serving our marquee global customer base. We are excited to be sharing this announcement with our customers and partners in anticipation of the industry’s premiere event, Mobile World Congress.”

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual events to be materially different from any future events expressed or implied by such forward -looking statements. Words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “plan”, “intend”, “should”, “anticipate” and other similar terminology are intended to identify forward looking statements. Forward looking statements in this press release include the intention of Lumine Group to acquire Titanium. Such forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved, or when such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and are made as of the date hereof and Lumine Group assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

About Titanium

Titanium Software’s products have served the global telecom and government industries for over 20 years, counting the world’s top 10 largest telecom providers as part of its family of valued customers. Becoming an industry disrupter early in its formative years — due to its unique transformative platform — Titanium’s solutions have been in high demand ever since and can be found in over 85 countries across the globe. Looking ahead toward the next evolution of technology and communications requirements, Titanium is strategically poised to continue being among the leading providers in the signaling, routing, subscriber and private networks domains. To learn more about Titanium’s products, visit TitaniumPlatform.com.

About Lumine Group

Lumine Group acquires, strengthens, and grows vertical market software businesses in the Communications and Media industry. Learn more at www.luminegroup.com.

