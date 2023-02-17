Ocugen to Present at Retinal Vascular Disease Drug Development Summit

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (“Ocugen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines, today announced that the Company’s Chief Scientific Officer, Arun Upadhyay, Ph.D., will participate in the Retinal Vascular Disease Drug Development Summit at the Hilton Boston Logan Airport in Boston, Mass. from February 21-23, 2023.



“I am very pleased that Dr. Upadhyay will share his expertise in this specific area of retinal disease research at the Retinal Vascular Disease Drug Development Summit,” said Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, CEO & Co-Founder of Ocugen. “Through the work Dr. Upadhyay and his team are doing, Ocugen could potentially provide a viable therapeutic option to the significant percentage of people living with diabetic macular edema (DME) that are non-responders to the current standard of care.”



Presentation: Developing a Novel Therapeutic to Potentially Treat DME Patients that are Non-Responsive to Anti-VEGF Therapy

Date: Thursday, February 23, 2023

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

Ocugen is developing OCU200—a novel fusion protein consisting of two human proteins, tumstatin and transferrin—for treating severely sight-threatening diseases like DME, diabetic retinopathy, and wet age-related macular degeneration. Patients affected by these diseases share common symptoms, such as blurriness in vision and progressive vision loss as the disease progresses. The formation of fragile and leaky new blood vessels leads to fluid accumulation in and around the retina, causing damage to vision.

The Company is currently executing IND-enabling studies for OCU200 and plans to submit an IND application in the first quarter of 2023.

