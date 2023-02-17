Event Management Software Market to Generate $21,287.6Mn, Globally, by 2027 at 16.02% CAGR: Says The Insight Partners

Global Event Management Software Market

Integrating artificial intelligence with event management software are having a significant impact on Event Management Software Market growth.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Insight Partners has added a new report titled “Event Management Software Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends, Global Analysis and Forecast to 2027”, the global event management software market is expected to reach US$ 21287.6 million in 2027, registering a CAGR of 16.02% during the forecast period 2019-2027. The complexities in event management is significantly creating the demand for event management software and Integrating artificial intelligence with event management software are having a significant impact on market growth. This report provides superior market perspective in terms of product trends, marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, future events, sales strategies, customer actions or behaviors. This market research study presents actionable market insights with which sustainable and money-spinning business strategies can be created. The report provides in detail information about market analysis, market definition, market segmentation, key development areas, competitive analysis and research methodology.



The event management software provides limitless access to multiple reports and is available at no additional cost. Therefore, it is a significantly cost-effective means with which the user can get the required data in an easy to read and understand format. An online event management solution creates an unlimited number of customized reports for event planners at the single click of the button. Data is presented in an easy to read format, and the stories are sent as Excel or CSV files to benefit organizers. Furthermore, the accomplishment of the event is eventually about the numbers. Therefore, accounting reports provide necessary details about the status of payments, registrations, and cancellations. With the news, the user can track financial data concerning your events.

Some of the Major Players Operating in the Event Management Software Market are:

Active Network, LLC. (US)

Arlo Software Limited (New Zealand)

Attendify (US)

Aventri, Inc. (US)

Bizzabo, Inc (US)

Cvent, Inc. (US)

Event Espresso LLC (US)

Eventbrite, Inc (US)

.......

The Global Event Management Software Market report encompasses the general idea of the global Event Management Software market including definition, classifications, and applications. Further, it includes the all-inclusive comprehension of several factors such as drivers, constraints, and major micro markets. The report is a wide-ranging source of widespread facts and figures for business strategists as it offers the historical &futuristic data such as demand & supply data, cost, revenue, profit, supply chain value, and so on. Furthermore, it entails the key market features, comprising production, revenue, price, capacity, gross margin, market share, consumption, gross, production rate, demand/supply, cost, capacity utilization rate, export/import, and CAGR (compound annual growth rate). Apart from this, the researcher market analyst and experts present their outlook or insights of product sales, market share, and value along with the possible opportunities to grow or tap into in these regions.

Based on solution type, the global event management software market has been segmented into software and services. On the basis of application, the global event management software market has been bifurcated into event planning, event marketing, venue and ticket management, analytics and reporting, and others. Based on end-user, the market has been segmented into corporate, government, education, media and entertainment, and others. North America is expected to dominate the global event management software market during the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of event management applications for mobile phones in the region and growing need of enhanced operations.



The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. In Asia-Pacific, there is a large number of factors that are anticipated to impact the growth of the event management market in the coming years. According to the CWT Meetings & Events report, 2018, in Asia, 43% of the web traffic comes from mobile while the figure is only 33% for the rest of the world. China is growing at a very faster pace and is in the race to become a leader of the Internet economy, and Singapore has become a host for such historic meetings as the 2018 North Korea-U.S. Summit. Major factors driving the event management software market in China are: faster service and localized payment options for events in China, such as WeChat Pay, AliPay, and UnionPay are three most popular payment methods in China. Like all other countries in the world, China has its own regulations governing society, including rules governing cyber-activity. Any company that wants to do business in China via the internet needs to be officially verified by the Chinese government. Few popular event management software in China are: Zoho Backstage, EventBank, Bitric24, Raklet, Eventdex, and Odoo, among others.



The report segments the global event management software market as follows:

By Solution Type

Software

Services

By Application

Event Planning

Event Marketing

Venue and Ticket Management

Analytics and Reporting

Others

By End-User

Corporate

Government

Education

Media and Entertainment

Others



Regional Analysis of the Event Management Software Market:

The global Event Management Software Market research report details the ongoing market trends, development outlines, and several research methodologies. It illustrates the key factors that directly manipulate the Market, for instance, production strategies, development platforms, and product portfolio. According to our researchers, even minor changes within the product profiles could result in huge disruptions to the above-mentioned factors.

➛ North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

➛ Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

➛ Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

➛ South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

➛ Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

