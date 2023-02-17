Organic Dairy Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Report and Forecast 2023-2028
Organic Dairy Market Share to Increase at a CAGR of 6.7% in the Forecast Period of 2023-2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Organic Dairy Market Share, Size, Price, Trends, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global organic dairy market share, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like product type, packaging type, distribution channel, and major regions.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
• Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 6.7%
The global organic dairy market is expected to register growth during the forecast period because of the increasing health awareness among consumers along with the surging concerns for food safety. Other key aspects likely to drive the market growth of organic dairy are the growing preference for an animal-friendly approach due to surging animal welfare, increasing utilisation of organic and natural products, and environmental protection.
There is rising purchasing power of consumers coupled with improving living standards. These factors combined with growing initiatives of the government like loan facilities, and low-interest rates, among others, are expected to positively influence the market growth of organic dairy across the globe.
Organic dairy products contain omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, and antioxidants without preservatives. This is gaining more consumer traction and is propelling the organic dairy market demand globally during the forecast period. Moreover, organic dairy products offer numerous health benefits such as improved immunity, increased metabolism, reduced muscular discomfort, and reduced risk of cancer disorders which are expected to fuel the market demand.
However, organic dairy products tend to have high pricing, private labels that emulate organic dairy product labels, a lack of promotion, and intensified research and development expenditures. These aspects are likely to obstruct the market expansion of organic dairy over the coming years.
Organic Dairy Industry Definition and Major Segments
Organic dairy refers to dairy products that come from livestock that are grown according to the methods of organic farming. Organic dairy farming refers to raising animals on organic feed that is pasture-cultivated without the usage of pesticides or fertilisers, coupled with restricted usage of hormones and antibiotics.
Based on product type, the market is segmented into:
• Organic Fluid Milk
• Organic Yoghurt
• Organic Cheese
• Organic Butter
• Organic Cream
• Others
By packaging type, the market is classified into:
• Pouches
• Tetra-Packs
• Bottles
• Cans
• Others
Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into:
• Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets
• Discount Stores
• Convenience and Grocery Stores
• Organic Specialty Stores
• Online/E-Retailing
• Direct Sales
• Others
Based on region, the market is divided into:
• North America
• Latin America
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Middle East and Africa
Organic Dairy Market Trends
The growing trend of using low sugar content and low-fat products is expected to impel the market development and expansion of organic dairy. Moreover, the growing prevalence of chronic disorders is expected to push forward the market demand for organic dairy across the globe over the upcoming years. The surging interest of consumers in healthy as well as nutritious food items is further expected to spur the market growth.
Geographically, Asia Pacific is projected to witness significant growth in the organic dairy market share over the forecast period. This is due to the growing population along with the shift in consumer trends and patterns across the Asia Pacific region. The increasing disposable income among consumers coupled with a surging preference for natural and organic food products is expected to drive the market growth of organic dairy.
Meanwhile, the North American region has registered considerable growth in the organic dairy market on account of the high presence of the major market player along with the changing lifestyle of consumers. The surging health awareness among consumers coupled with the increase in demand for food and beverage made with natural and organic ingredients is aiding the market demand for organic dairy in the region.
Key Market Players
The major players in the global organic dairy market report are:
Horizon Organic
Aurora Organic Dairy
General Mills Inc.
Arla Foods Amba
Organic Valley
Others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
