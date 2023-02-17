Minister Baraka Holds Talks in Rabat with EBRD President

MOROCCO, February 17 - Minister of Equipment and Water, Nizar Baraka, met Thursday in Rabat, with president of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Odile Renaud-Basso, accompanied by a delegation of the banking institution.

The meeting was an opportunity for both parties to examine the avenues of collaboration between the Ministry, including institutions and public enterprises under its supervision, and the banking institution and to exchange around the National Desalination Program.

It was also a question of presenting EBRD projects and discussing financing opportunities related to the port sector, in particular the project of development of the free zone of Nador West Med, the project of extension of the RoRo terminal carried by Tangier Med Port Authority and the continuation of cooperation between the National Agency of Ports and the EBRD.

In a statement to MAP TV channel "M24", Baraka said that this meeting was an opportunity to review the cooperation relations between Morocco and the EBRD in the port and water sectors.

After recalling the strong presence of the Bank in Morocco, he added that the EBRD contributes to the financing of many important projects, whether in the public or private sector.

In this regard, he stressed the possibility of participation of this banking institution, within the framework of public-private partnerships, in seawater desalination projects and others concerning the infrastructure network.

For her part, Renaud-Basso said that these talks focused on the major priorities of investment in the sector of equipment and infrastructure in the Kingdom, stressing that the EBRD remains a major player in the country.

MAP: 16 February 2023