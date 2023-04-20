Belmont Dental Surgery in Perth, WA Announces New Ownership
EINPresswire.com/ -- Belmontdental.com.au, an accredited dental practice based in Belmont, WA, is proud to announce the change of ownership. The Belmont Dental Surgery has been owned and operated by Dr Ben Campbell since 2000 and is now changing hands to the new owner, Dr Kent Tan. This change of ownership ensures that the high-quality general dentistry and friendly, relaxed environment that Belmont Dental Surgery is renowned for will continue.
Dr Kent Tan, the new principal of Belmont Dental Surgery, is thrilled to be taking over the practice. Dr Tan believes that this change of ownership is an exciting opportunity to build on the excellent work that Dr Campbell has done. Dr Kent Tan states, "It is an honour to have the opportunity to take over Belmont Dental Surgery and continue its legacy of providing high-quality dental care in a friendly and relaxed environment. Looking forward to getting to know the patients and continuing to provide them with the best possible dental care."
Belmont Dental Surgery has been providing dental services in Belmont, Western Australia since 2000, and over the years, it has built a reputation for offering a comprehensive range of general dental services. The practice is not sales-oriented and focuses on providing the basics of dentistry exceptionally well. Patients have access to a full range of general dental care and treatments, and the team works closely with dental specialists to ensure that their patients have access to the best possible oral healthcare options.
"Team believes that the foundation for excellent oral health is built on doing the basics exceptionally well," says Dr Kent Tan. "The aim is to provide patients with a solid foundation for their oral health, and team work tirelessly to achieve this goal."
The team at Belmont Dental Surgery - Dentist Belmont is friendly, professional, and personable, making sure that patients feel comfortable and relaxed throughout their visit. The practice is fitted out to a high standard, with digital X-rays and OPG for increased patient safety and convenience. The practice's location is also convenient, with ample parking at the rear of the building.
Looking to the future, Dr Tan is committed to building on the strong foundation that Dr Campbell has created. He plans to continue providing high-quality general and cosmetic dentistry, offering his patients the latest techniques and technologies. He states, "The goal is to make sure that Belmont Dental Surgery continues to be a place where patients feel comfortable and relaxed and where they can receive the best possible dental care. Excitement is present for the future and looking forward to serving the Belmont community for many years to come."
Rest assured, patients can expect the practice to maintain its commitment to delivering top-notch general dentistry services in a friendly and comfortable atmosphere. Despite the change of ownership, the practice is well-positioned to remain a prominent provider of dental care in the Belmont community for the foreseeable future.
Belmont Dental Surgery - Dentist in Belmont is located at 171 Belmont Avenue, Belmont WA 6104, and can be reached by phone at (08) 9277 3837 or by email at info@belmontdental.com.au
Dr Kent Tan
