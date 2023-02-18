(Video) Iran Nationwide Uprising – Day 153 witnessing more anti-regime protests

Iran marks the 40th day of the execution of Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Mohammad Hosseini, two protesters arrested for their roles in the ongoing Iran revolution rallies against the regime. People continue voicing their hatred of the mullahs’ dictatorship. People throughout the country are holding the mullahs’Leader Ali Khamenei has been responsible for their miseries, while also condemning the (IRGC) and paramilitary Basij units, alongside other security units that are suppressing the peaceful demonstrators. Protesters went to streets in Tehran and other cities, like Mashhad, Sanandaj, Shiraz, Karaj, Qazvin, Arak, Izeh, Ahvaz, Rasht, Yazd, and others. And responding to calls for protests marking the 40th day of the regime’s executions of Karami and Hosseini. Iranian opposition coalition the NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi hailed the people of Iran for their anti-regime protests.“I salute the heroic people of Iran who have taken to the streets with ever-greater protest for the regime’s overthrow" she said. Workers of the Iran Shipbuilding & Offshore Industries Complex in Bandar Abbas, a port city in southern Iran, were holding a gathering on Wednesday and protesting mismanagement, delayed paychecks, and other problems regarding their working and pay conditions.

PARIS, FRANCE, February 18, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- People in Iran are marking the 40th day of the execution of Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Mohammad Hosseini, two protesters arrested for their roles in the ongoing Iran revolution rallies against the regime.Throughout the country, there are calls for protests on Thursday for people to come to the streets and continue voicing their hatred of the mullahs’ dictatorship.People throughout the country are holding the mullahs’ Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei directly responsible for their miseries, while also condemning the oppressive Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and paramilitary Basij units, alongside other security units that are on the ground suppressing the peaceful demonstrators.Protests in Iran have to this day expanded to at least 282 cities. Over 750 people have been killed and more than 30,000 are arrested by the regime’s forces, according to sources of the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) . The names of 647 killed protesters have been published by the PMOI/MEK.Protesters are taking to the streets in various parts of Tehran and other cities, including Mashhad, Sanandaj, Shiraz, Karaj, Qazvin, Arak, Izeh, Ahvaz, Khorramabad, Rasht, Yazd, Javanrud, Qorveh, and others. The people are responding to calls for protests marking the 40th day of the regime’s executions of Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Mohammad Hosseini.Protesters are starting fires and establishing roadblocks to prevent the regime from dispatching its forces. There are also reports of regime security forces attacking tonight’s demonstrators, especially those in the capital, Tehran.Protesters in city streets across the country are chanting different slogans, including:“Death to Khamenei!” “Death to the dictator!” “This is the year Seyed Ali (Khamenei) is overthrown!” “Khamenei is a murderer! His rule is illegitimate!”“My martyred brother, I will avenge your blood!” “Freedom! Freedom! Freedom!" “We don’t want an Islamic state!” “We will fight and take back Iran!” “We swear on our compatriots’ blood that we will stand to the end!”Iranian opposition coalition the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) President-elect Maryam Rajavi hailed the people of Iran for their anti-regime protests.“I salute the heroic people of Iran who have taken to the streets with ever-greater determination for the regime’s overthrow, chanting “Freedom” and “Death to Khamenei.” Iran’s protests are ongoing in dozens of districts in Tehran, Karaj, Isfahan, Sanandaj, and Mashhad,” the NCRI President-elect highlighted.In various parts of Tehran and the town of Eshtehard in Alborz Province, just west of the Iranian capital, regime authorities were busy dispatching security units backed by anti-riot guards in anticipation of anti-regime protests later today.Authorities have also been using schools in various parts of Tehran, including Sa’adatabad, to station their security forces prior to today’s anti-regime protests. Similar measures are being implemented in the country’s northwest as activists are reporting that authorities are dispatching security forces from Urmia to Mahabad.Turmoil is also reported from Tehran’s Molavi market (bazaar) following the continuous nosedive of the national currency, the rial.$1 – 477,000 rial at the time of this report.Locals in the Mohammad Shahr district of Karaj, a major city located west of the capital Tehran, launched an attack targeting one of the regime’s IRGC paramilitary Basij sites on Wednesday night.The Basij are loathed across the country for their direct roles in the ongoing crackdown against the Iranian people, especially during the Iran revolution protests.Locals took to the streets of Mashhad in northeast Iran on Wednesday night and set up roadblocks with fires while chanting:“Death to the dictator!” “Poverty-Corruption-High prices! We’re going to overthrow the regime!” “This is the year Seyed Ali (Khamenei) is overthrown!”Workers of the Iran Shipbuilding & Offshore Industries Complex in Bandar Abbas, a major port city in southern Iran, were holding a gathering on Wednesday and protesting mismanagement, delayed paychecks, and other problems regarding their working and pay conditions.Retirees and pensioners in the city of Tehran were rallying on Wednesday, protesting low pensions, and poor insurance plans, and seeking adjustments based on skyrocketing prices and increasing inflation.People in the city of Eslamabad-e-Gharb of Kermanshah Province were holding a gathering on Wednesday and protesting the local officials’ hollow promises of providing real estate.Iranian opposition coalition NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi reiterated the Iranian people’s growing will to continue the Iran revolution protests against the mullahs’ regime to establish freedom, democracy, and human rights in Iran.“For the past four decades, a phenomenal and hopeful battle has been waged for the most basic rights of the Iranian people,” the NCRI President-elect emphasized.The protests in Iran began following the death of Mahsa Amini. Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, a 22-year-old woman from the city of Saqqez in Kurdistan Province, western Iran, who traveled to Tehran with her family, was arrested on Tuesday, September 13, at the entry of Haqqani Highway by the regime’s so-called “Guidance Patrol” and transferred to the “Moral Security” agency.She was brutally beaten by the morality police and died of her wounds in a Tehran hospital on September 16. The event triggered protests that quickly spread across Iran and rekindled the people’s desire to overthrow the regime.

On January 7, Iran’s regime hanged Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini Karami and Hosseini were arrested on November 3, during protests in Karaj.