Morocco, UK Discuss Developing Trade in Renewable Energy

MOROCCO, February 17 - Strengthening trade in renewable energy, particularly green hydrogen, was the focus of talks, Thursday in Rabat, between the Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development Leila Benali and the British Minister of State for Business and Trade Nigel Huddleston, currently on a working visit to Morocco.

The talks also focused on the business potential and opportunities for cooperation between Morocco and the United Kingdom in energy transition and sustainable development.

Benali told MAP that this meeting was an opportunity for both parties to examine the various topics of common interest, including energy transition, sustainable development and the environment.

After recalling the strategic partnership between Morocco and the United Kingdom and the breakthroughs achieved in bilateral cooperation since the COP 26 which took place in Glasgow, Scotland, Benali stressed that the Moroccan and British governments aim to further increase their trade which is around 2.7 billion dollars.

On this occasion, the British side has expressed its interest in increasing trade in green energy, including hydrogen and green electrons, added the minister, stating that the Moroccan market has a huge potential in energy that should be explored to increase in quantity, value and quality of bilateral trade.



MAP: 16 February 2023