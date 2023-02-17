Government Chief Meets with EBRD President

MOROCCO, February 17 - The Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch met, Thursday in Rabat, with the President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Odile Renaud-Basso, accompanied by a delegation of the banking institution.

The meeting, which was attended by the Minister Delegate to the Head of Government in charge of Investment, Convergence and Evaluation of Public Policies Mohcine Jazouli, was an opportunity to review the various aspects of cooperation between Morocco and the EBRD, the department of the Head of Government said in a statement.

In this regard, both parties expressed their satisfaction with the level of cooperation on many development and infrastructure projects, as well as in the context of partnerships established with public institutions or the private sector, said the same source.

Akhannouch welcomed, on this occasion, the dynamism shown by the EBRD in supporting the economic development of the Kingdom, through mobilizing investments in diversified sectors.

The Head of Government also expressed his aspiration to continue strengthening the partnership between the two parties within the framework of an ambitious strategy, in harmony with the farsighted vision of HM King Mohammed VI, capitalizing on the acceleration of the green economy's development, the treatment of water stress and the consecration of advanced regionalization as a vector of the regions’ economic development, as well as the strengthening of social cohesion and the reduction of territorial disparities.

For her part, Reno-Basso welcomed the progress that Morocco has made in the field of strengthening and modernization of its infrastructure network, the construction of desalination plants and renewable energy plants.

Reno-Basso also welcomed the reforms undertaken by the government to address the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the statement concluded.

MAP: 16 February 2023