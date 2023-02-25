Subtonomy will showcase how it enables CSPs to deliver world-class self-care to their customers at MWC
This data-driven approach where we are able to look at how network data actually affects customers and respond instantly to this when engaging with the customers is, I think, the way to work”STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, February 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SUBTONOMY, the leading provider of Technical Customer Support for CSPs in the Nordics, is excited to announce it will be attending the largest and most influential connectivity event – Mobile World Congress – which will take place in Barcelona, Spain (Feb 27, 2023 - Mar 2, 2023).
At this year’s event, Subtonomy will showcase how it enables CSPs to deliver world-class self-care to their customers – simultaneously supporting their 4G/5G network propositions and delivering the kind of smarter digital care customers now expect.
Smarter self-care that meets the digital expectations of the most demanding customers
While 70% of customers now use self-service, only 9% of customer journeys are wholly contained in self-service channels1. Empowering customers to support themselves, not only decreases costs for CSPs, but boosts customer satisfaction and reduces stress on agents. A massive win for everyone.
• Provide efficient, effortless 24x7 digital self-care to 75% of customers with Subtonomy Technical Self-Service.
• Instantly access your customer’s individual service experience across each and every network – speeding resolution whatever the support channel(s).
Digital self-care is only the first step – now personalize it
Personalization is no longer just about tailoring content but requires CSPs to create a seamless support experience that feels natural and personalized. This is achieved using an omnichannel approach to care built on a solid data foundation that ensures all channels are working from the same data, there is no need to repeat information, and communications are personalized.
• Imagine having the level of precision and insight that means you only alert the customers currently affected by planned maintenance or service disturbances.
• Update individual customers on their open tickets or fault fixing, notifying them proactively when the problem is resolved so they don’t have to check again.
Boost the satisfaction of your employees as well as your customers
Employee satisfaction is one of the top 5 HR trends highlighted by Gartner in 20232. The importance of ensuring employees have a great experience (EX) is critical when it comes to customer care, with agent churn one of the biggest trends for contact center managers.
• Discover how Subtonomy’s Technical Self-Service application minimizes stress on support agents by reducing call loads by over 20%.
• Explore how effective self-care frees up agents to support customers who need more in-depth support and empathy.
Harness the power of your data to provide world-class technical support to your customers
Subtonomy’s clients are already experiencing the benefits of smarter, personalized digital self-care. Mikkiz Koskijev from Telenor Sweden says: “This data-driven approach where we are able to look at how network data actually affects customers and respond instantly to this when engaging with the customers is, I think, the way to work”. While Bjorn Tore Gullford from Telia Norge notes that his company has managed to reduce both the number of complaint calls and the time spent on each call. “With Subtonomy, we’re working more efficiently while getting happier customers,” he says.
About Subtonomy
Subtonomy’s ML-driven solution for Technical Customer Support provides unprecedented real-time insight into the experience of customers on any network (2G, 3G, 4G, 5G NSA, 5G SA, broadband and gigabit fiber). Its easy-to-use applications utilize this rich data to enable customer support teams to isolate and resolve problems faster; operational teams to prioritize fault fixing and network build according to actual customer need; business teams to up-sell to both business customers and consumers; and wholesale teams to understand the service they’re delivering to MVNO clients. Founded in Sweden in 2012, Subtonomy’s technology helps network operators deliver more personalized support and more proactive care to help its clients deliver a premium network experience. We’re proud to have a 100% satisfied client base and to have been finalists in the 2022 World Communications Awards for Customer Experience.
