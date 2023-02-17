Submit Release
How 3Cs framework tips the balance in papmall® partners’ success

papmall® uses Content, Community, and Commerce to help aspirants succeed

The papmall® community helps vendors convert customers into brand advocates

papmall® partners can easily get started and control their business

papmall® community helps sellers and buyers connect easily and globally

New discounts and freebies keep customers coming back to papmall®

How the 3C framework for digital marketing is pivotal to businesses is a 2023 trending topic, and papmall® has found a way to apply it to their business model.

papmall® marketing strategy is based on bringing value to professionals and companies in global trade, primarily via Content, Community, and Commerce.”
— CEO Jimmy Lee of papmall®
LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, February 16, 2023 -- How 3Cs framework tips the balance in papmall® partners' success

How the 3C framework for digital marketing is pivotal to businesses and entrepreneurs is one of the most trending topics in 2023. While most entrepreneurs still struggle to make it work, papmall® has used the medium to help aspirants succeed as their own bosses.

Started three years ago, papmall® is firing on all cylinders to tie their partners to the freelance community using e-commerce. “Our marketing strategy is based on bringing value to professionals and companies in global trade, primarily via Content, Community, and Commerce.”, said Mr. Jimmy Lee, CEO of papmall®.

Their strategic triangle encompasses a carefully wrought synthesis. Initially welcoming customers with persuasive on-page copy, then drawing them to a community that erases the purchase intention and brings it back when needed, all of which would not matter without a platform to finalize an agreement between sellers and buyers.

papmall® helps merchants to warm up their prospects by attracting them with human-centered content, which takes a lot of effort to create and distribute across multiple media. The content marketing strategy is distinct from the others in that it keeps customers up-to-date on the best practices and tips from industry insiders. papmall® also provides sellers a complete walkthrough of how to write a captivating description, a strong value proposition, and solicit customer feedback, adding more gravitas to their offerings. With the freelance content strategy ongoing since 2020, conversions have been three times greater, as measured in early 2023.

A robust virtual community helps improve visibility for online brands or publications, so papmall® builds a fully vetted community of professional freelancers and small businesses, resulting in valuable connections formed and ideas shared amongst like-minded people. “A community does an underappreciated job: It helps entrepreneurs make a strong enough impact that can cultivate a sale.”, added Jimmy.

papmall® is a supportive community and, lest we forget, a marketplace as well. Taking the help of their freelance marketing strategy, free agents, and entrepreneurs can quickly join the gig economy and make headway in independent work. “A hub of founders and freelancers interested in growing their business together is our winning area.”, Jimmy stated.

All things considered, the papmall® community motivates sellers to push themselves forward by providing features that set them apart while having a diverse combination of social media posts, SEO-backed blogs, and newsletters that extends to CTAs backing them. And right when someone needs to hire these sellers to get work done, an all-in-one e-commerce site is already at their fingertips. This is how papmall® employs the 3 Cs’ framework for a fruitful entrepreneur journey.

Since their inception, papmall® has been striving for a fair, open, and non-discriminatory business environment. The company sees everyone, whether a buyer or a seller, as a valued customer, so they have planned free offers, exceptional deals, and perks with the hardships faced by both targets in mind. A 10% commission rate; free monthly fees; and SEO and paid ads support are just a few of the discounts and freebies that keep customers coming back for more.

Source: https://www.papmall.com/newsroom/how-3cs-framework-tips-the-balance-in-papmall-partners-success

papmall® always encourages buyers and sellers with new promotions and exciting discounts

