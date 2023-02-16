Modified District Government Services for Presidents Day

(Washington, DC) – On Monday, February 20, the District Government will observe Presidents Day. While some services will be affected, many District employees will continue serving to maintain essential District operations.

WHAT’S OPEN ON MONDAY, FEBRUARY 20

Access to Emergency Shelter

All low-barrier shelters for individuals experiencing homelessness operate year-round. All low-barrier shelters remain open 24 hours and will remain open all day on Monday, February 20. Individuals seeking access to homeless services should call the DC Shelter Hotline at (202) 399-7093 or the Mayor’s Citywide Call Center at 311 at any time of the day or night.

All COVID-19 Service Centers and Mpox Walk-In Clinics will be open as regularly scheduled. COVID-19 testing, KN95 masks, and vaccinations are available at all centers. Visit coronavirus.dc.gov/covidcenters for a list of locations and hours of operation.

COVID-19 PCR pick-up from the following 8 library locations from 10 am – 6 pm

Mt. Pleasant Library – 3160 16th St NW

MLK Jr. Library – 901 G St NW

Tenley-Friendship Library – 4450 Wisconsin Ave NW

Petworth Library – 4200 Kansas Ave NW

Woodridge Library – 1801 Hamlin St NE

Southwest Library – 900 Wesley Pl SW

Benning Library – 3935 Benning Rd NE

Anacostia Library – 1800 Good Hope Rd SE

COVID-19 Rapid Antigen pick-up from the following 5 library locations from 10 am – 6 pm

Mt. Pleasant Library – 3160 16th St NW

Petworth Library – 4200 Kansas Ave NW

Woodridge Library – 1801 Hamlin St NE

Southwest Library – 900 Wesley Pl SE

Anacostia Library – 1800 Good Hope Rd SE

Test Yourself DC drop-boxes are open for residents to drop off samples between 8 am – 8 pm

Walk-Up PCR Testing through One Tent Health between 3 pm – 7 pm

Homebound Program appointments will be available for any District resident who requires reasonable accommodation for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.

Drop-In Centers for Residents Experiencing Homelessness

The Downtown Day Services Center (The Center) is providing walk-in services to guests with no appointment required. Center hours of operation are 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. The Center is operating at its pre-pandemic capacity, meaning a maximum of 120 guests are permitted in the Center at any time. Entry will be permitted on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests will be provided with a wristband that must be worn while in the Center. Available walk-in services include showers, laundry, medical & mental health treatment, computer access, electronic/mobile device charging, housing case management, employment counseling, harm reduction services, legal counseling and other vital services. Full capacity lunch services will continue Monday through Friday 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Zoe’s Doors, located at 900 Rhode Island Avenue NE, will be open from 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 20.

The Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) outdoor parks, playgrounds, athletic courts, and fields will be open. All previously permitted events on these outdoor spaces will take place as scheduled.

DC Public Library (DCPL) will open the Anacostia Library, Benning (Dorothy I. Height) Library, Mt. Pleasant Library, Petworth Library, Southwest, Tenley-Friendship Library, Woodridge Library on Monday, February 20, from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. The Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library will be open from 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. The Library will also be available online at dclibrary.org. All other neighborhood locations will reopen on Tuesday, February 21. For more information on available Library programs, visit dclibrary.org or download the Library’s app.

WHAT’S CLOSED ON MONDAY, FEBRUARY 20

DC Health’s Vital Records Division will be closed on Monday, February 20.

Rapid Antigen Test Kit pick-up and Test Yourself DC PCR kit pick-up locations at all Senior Centers, Recreation Centers, and Public Library locations (other than the 8 libraries listed above) will be closed on Monday, February 20. Sites will reopen as regularly scheduled on Tuesday, February 21. Visit coronavirus.dc.gov/testing for locations and hours of operation.

All Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) locations will be closed on Saturday, February 18 and Monday, February 20. Customers are encouraged to use online options by visiting dmv.dc.gov.

The Department of Employment Services Navigation Call Center and all American Job Centers will be closed on Monday, February 20. Residents are encouraged to file unemployment insurance claims online at does.dc.gov.

The DC Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) Hotline will be closed on Monday, February 20.

DC Public Schools (DCPS) will be closed for Presidents Day on Monday, February 20 and will remain closed from February 21 – February 24. Schools will re-open for students on Monday, February 27.

The Sasha Bruce Youth Drop-In Center for District residents experiencing homelessness will be closed on Monday, February 20.

DPR Recreation and Aquatic Centers will be closed on Monday, February 20.

The Department of Human Services Economic Security Administration Service Centers will be closed on Monday, February 20.

The DC Health & Wellness Center (77 P Street, NE) will be closed on Monday, February 20.

Modified Service Adjustments

The DC Department of Public Works (DPW) will “slide” household trash and recycling collections for the remainder of the week into Saturday.

The Benning Road Transfer Station will be closed on Monday, February 20, but will be open on Tuesday, February 21 for approved Business Improvement Districts (BIDs and Clean Teams only. Residential drop off will resume on Wednesday, February 22.

The Fort Totten Transfer Station will be open on Monday, February 20 for commercial businesses.

Construction:

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will suspend construction and work zones for non-emergency work in roadways, alleys, and sidewalks within the District’s right of way. This includes manhole access and construction-related deliveries. Approved construction activities may resume Tuesday, February 21 during permitted work hours.

Lane Restrictions:

DDOT will suspend reversible lane operations city-wide on Monday, February 20.

The DC Department of Buildings (DOB) does not normally permit construction on District Government holidays, and violations could result in a Stop Work Order and fines. No construction will be allowed on Monday, February 20 for the holiday without a companion Afterhours Permit. Without a companion Afterhours Permit, work for which a construction permit is required is illegal and could result in a Stop Work Order and may be subject to a $4,000 fine. Illegal construction reports can be made using the Illegal Construction Inspection Request Form or afterhours by calling 311. DOB offers many online services, tools, and resources, enabling customers to conduct business 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

Parking Enforcement:

All parking enforcement will be suspended on Monday, February 20, except for Streetcar ticketing and towing. Parking enforcement will resume on Tuesday, February 21.

All DC Circulator and DC Streetcar routes are operating on normal schedule.