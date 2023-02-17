Money Matters for ExportersFeb22

The Idaho District Export Council (DEC) is hosting this event to help exporters identify financial resources to succeed and learn new opportunities to increase export sales. You can attend in person at the Zions Bank Building in downtown Boise or online.

Idaho DEC members are experienced exporters and business people who regularly provide information and support services to exporting companies. DEC members provide a unique source of professional advice to help other Idaho firms compete and win business in the international marketplace.

EXPORTERS WILL LEARN THE FOLLOWING:

1. Due Diligence Steps to Help Mitigating Risk of Non-payment

Country risk considerations and resources

Buyer creditworthiness: commercial and government reports to help with due diligence

Insurance options: credit & political risk insurance, cargo risk insurance

INCOTERMS: FOB, CIF, FAS, ExWorks—terms and words matter

2. International Payment Terms and Methods

Export Letters of Credit – This payment method is prominent in today’s global marketplace. Issued by the foreign buyer’s bank, a commercial letter of credit ensures you are paid in full for goods shipped, as long you adhere to conditions set in the letter of credit. The bank’s commitment to payment shifts buyer credit risk to bank credit strength.

– This payment method is prominent in today’s global marketplace. Issued by the foreign buyer’s bank, a commercial letter of credit ensures you are paid in full for goods shipped, as long you adhere to conditions set in the letter of credit. The bank’s commitment to payment shifts buyer credit risk to bank credit strength. Documentary Collections – A low-cost payment option for international shipments that lends security and legitimacy. With these transactions, the buyer’s bank acts as a security agent and holds title documents in exchange for payment.

Wire Transfers with Credit Insurance – International wires offer an inexpensive way to receive global payments. Conveying proper routing instructions helps expedite payments.

3. Access to Working Capital and Export Financing Resources

Many guaranteed loan products exist to help businesses obtain capital to sell goods in another country. Designed to promote exporting, these programs provide financing and offer a 90 percent loan guarantee to a bank, which incents the banks to lend to exporters.

Small Business Administration (SBA) programs

Export-Import Bank (EX-IM) of the US, and

Asset-Based Lending (ABL), with specific focus on the SBA programs

Within these topics, you will learn the details of the programs, loan eligibility, ideas for which the funds can be used, and relatable financing situations.

