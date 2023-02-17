Archer Energy Solutions Announces Appointment of Kim Moulton as NPCC Board Member

Moulton is a current employee of Archer and will hold the NPCC’s Sector 7 Stakeholder Board Director position.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Archer Energy Solutions, LLC (Archer) is pleased to announce the appointment of one of its employees as a Northeast Power Coordinating Council (NPCC) Member, Sector 7 Stakeholder Board Director.Recently, Archer received notice that one of its very own, Kim Moulton, was selected for the Northeast Power Coordinating Council (NPCC) Member, Sector 7 Stakeholder Board Director position. Kim brings to the table extensive experience, including her work as a senior compliance consultant at Archer, over thirty years of experience in NERC and FERC compliance, and boasts a wealth of knowledge in strategic planning, project management, engineering, planning, and risk assessment of the electrical transmission system within Vermont. Her Archer responsibilities include reviewing clients’ compliance readiness with NERC and regional operations & planning (FERC Order 693) reliability standards and criteria, compliance documents, and procedures to identify compliance gaps – ultimately making her a perfect candidate for such a role at NPCC."Kim is a tremendous asset to this industry with her depth of experience, extensive relationships, and commitment to excellence in all she does,” says Steve Parker, an Archer Managing Partner. “I’m grateful she is part of the Archer family, and we can support her efforts to contribute to the electric sector in this role."Northeast Power Coordinating Council, Inc. (NPCC) is a New York, non-charitable, not-for-profit corporation governed by the New York Not-For-Profit Corporation Law (N-PCL). NPCC’s mission is to promote and enhance the reliable and efficient bulk power system operation within Northeastern North America and Canada.For more information about Archer Energy Solutions, visit the website at https://archerint.com About the CompanyArcher is a critical infrastructure protection services firm offering comprehensive security, compliance, and operational solutions using the highest skilled personnel in the industry. As North America’s premier critical infrastructure consultancy, Archer supports clients needing support with regulatory compliance and other operational, cybersecurity, and physical security. Archer’s consultants are individually selected for their diverse skill sets, deep knowledge of their industry and respective regulations, productivity, professionalism, and integrity.