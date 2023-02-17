Nashville Cinematographer Celebrates Collaboration with Artist Canaan Cox – Ready for New Challenge

Corey Allen has been making waves in the industry and has been featured on Good Morning America and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cinematographer, Corey Allen , is pleased to announce he has concluded his collaboration with renowned artist, Canaan Cox, and is now seeking a new project to test his undeniable skills and talents.Corey Allen is a freelance director of photography and cinematographer, born and raised in Nashville, Tennessee. In college, he studied Visual Communications with a focus in Photography, where he gained a love for visual storytelling. Since 2004, Corey has worked with both still and motion photography while evolving his creative style and process.In his most recent news, Corey is thrilled to inform the public that he has successfully completed his collaboration with artist Canaan Cox on his recent music video, Hate Me More . Hate Me More is Corey’s eighth collaboration with the artist, which required the team to lean heavily into a look and feel that was more cinematic with a sci-fi feel, compared to previous videos. According to Corey, they only had an empty warehouse as their starting point, making this an exceptional – yet thrilling – challenge.Now that Hate Me More has been released to resounding reviews, Corey is looking for a new project in which he can test the limits with his multi-faceted cinematography skills. Projects could include providing creative solutions for music videos, commercials, or even narrative projects, just to name a few.“As a freelance cinematographer, it’s important to be flexible and provide creative solutions when helping others define their visual style,” Corey says. “I leverage technology to ensure we’re best prepared from pre-production - all the way through post-production. Being a native to the Nashville area, I’ve had the opportunity to watch the industry evolve over the years, both musically and visually, and it’s great to have the opportunity to work with a broad range of clients across the industry. I’m very much looking forward to expanding my portfolio with new projects that test my skills and abilities, while supporting my clients in seeing their dreams become a visual reality.”For more information about Corey Allen, or to contact, please visit www.coreyallendop.com About Corey AllenCurrently a freelance filmmaker in Nashville, Corey Allen has written and directed two short narrative pieces, produced multiple corporate projects, served as director, director of photography, and various camera department positions for numerous music videos. Corey is currently in post-production for his first feature film and his work has been featured on CMT, GAC, Billboard, People Magazine, Good Morning America, and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.