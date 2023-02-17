The Market For Dairy Alternative is Anticipated to Expand at a CAGR of 13.99% by 2031

Increase in obese population and rise in demand for chemical-free, and plant based milk products are the major factors boosting the dairy alternatives market

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Dairy Alternatives Market by Source (Soy, Almond, Rice and Other Sources), Application (Food, Beverages, Dairy-free Probiotic Drinks and Others), and Distribution Channel (Large Retail, Small Retail, Specialty Stores and Online): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031". According to the report, the global dairy alternatives industry generated $13.1 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to generate $55.4 billion by 2031 witnessing a CAGR of 13.99% from 2022 to 2031.

Prime determinants of growth

Rise in the number of people allergic to dairy, growth in health awareness, and increase in disposable income among individuals drive the growth of the global dairy alternatives market. However, fluctuating prices of raw materials and high cost hinder the market growth. On the other hand, growth in demand for dairy alternatives by the vegan population and introduction of new flavor & variety of dairy alternatives present new opportunities in the coming years.

𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗱:

WhiteWave Foods Company,

Blue Diamond Growers,

SunOpta Inc.,

Earth’s Own Food Inc.,

Living Harvest Foods Inc.,

Kikkoman Corporation,

Rebel Kitchen,

Organic Valley,

Panos Brands LLC,

The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and Eden Foods Inc

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸:

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global dairy alternatives market, owing to increasing consumer awareness in the region. Moreover, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period, owing to surge in disposable income.

Dairy alternatives are plant-based natural and chemical free milk products derived through grains, seeds, or nuts. Dairy alternative products act as a substitute for consumers who are allergic to dairy products or people who are on a vegan diet. Some of the major alternatives to dairy are non-dairy milk, ice cream, cheese, yogurts, juice, energy drinks, and soft drinks.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆

-> The dairy alternatives market was valued at $13,198.4 million in 2020 and is estimated to reach $ 55,450.9 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% through the forecast period.

-> Based on source, the almond segment is expected to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period.

-> In 2020, based on application, the beverage segment held the highest share, accounting for more than half of the global market share.

-> In 2020, China was the most prominent market in the Asia-Pacific region and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period.

-> Asia-Pacific was the dominant region in 2020, accounting for more the two-fifth of the dairy alternatives market share.

