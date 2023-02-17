Nicaragua’s Move to Strip Citizenship from 94 Political Opponents

The United States condemns the Government of Nicaragua decision to strip nationality from 94 of its citizens and its citizenship revocation from the 222 political prisoners released last week. These acts are inconsistent with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which provides that everyone has a right to a nationality. It marks another step backward for the Nicaraguan people and a further step toward solidifying an autocratic regime.

After the Government of Nicaragua made the decision to unilaterally release 222 political prisoners last week, the United States encouraged Nicaragua to take additional steps to restore civil liberties and democracy for all Nicaraguan people. Those who bravely defend democracy in Nicaragua will always be its citizens and patriots.