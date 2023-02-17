Manchin Statement on East Palestine Train Derailment

February 16, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement on the Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio which is 20 miles from the West Virginia border.





“It has been 13 days since a Norfolk Southern train derailed causing a dangerous chemical fire and forcing residents to evacuate. I greatly appreciate the swift response of first responders and local and state officials, and am relieved there are no current reports that indicate West Virginians should be concerned for their air or water quality. However, I understand the concerns raised by West Virginians and Ohioans in close proximity to the site. People deserve answers.





“I have been in touch with officials at Norfolk Southern who have committed to me that they will do everything possible to clean up the site, restore the community and support the residents impacted.





“While I am glad EPA Administrator Regan will visit the site today, it is unacceptable that it took nearly two weeks for a senior Administration official to show up. I urge President Biden, Administrator Regan, and Transportation Secretary Buttigieg to provide a complete picture of the damage and a comprehensive plan to ensure the community is supported in the weeks, months and years to come, and this sort of accident never happens again. The damage done to East Palestine and the surrounding region is awful and it’s past time for those responsible to step up to the plate.





“I encourage any West Virginian or Ohioan who is impacted by this situation to reach out to my office for assistance and support.”