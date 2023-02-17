Brain Computer Interface Market Value to Achieve USD 5,463 Million by 2030

Brain Computer Interface Market Value

Asia-Pacific is predicted to experience the largest growth during the projected period, according to a market analysis of brain computer interfaces by region.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global brain computer interface market was estimated at $1.48 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $5.46 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.9% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Developments in BCI technology and rising number of gaming industries implementing BCI technologies drive the growth of the global brain computer interface market. On the other hand, lack of expertise in implementing the BCI systems, several cyber security threats arising with BCI systems, and ethical issues ensuing due to the implementation of BCI technologies impede the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, increasing adoption of sensor technologies and emerging opportunities in the healthcare sector are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

The global brain computer interface market is analyzed across component, type, application, and region. Based on application, the healthcare segment held the highest share in 2020, garnering more than half of the global market. The smart home control segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 19.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on type, the non-invasive segment accounted for more than three-fourths of the total market revenue in 2020, and is expected to retain its dominance by 2030. The invasive segment, however, would register the fastest CAGR of 18.1% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, North America contributed to nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to dominate by 2030. The marker across Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period. The other provinces studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global brain computer interface market report include Nihon Kohden Corporation, Cadwell Laboratories Inc., Integra LifeSciences, OpenBCI, Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc., Cortech Solutions, Inc., NeuroSky, Inc., Emotiv, Inc., and Guger Technologies Natus Medical Incorporated. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

Key Findings of the Study:

• By Component, the hardware segment dominated the Brain computer interface market in 2020. However, the software segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.

• On the basis of type, the non-invasive segment accounted for the highest revenue of Brain computer interface market in 2020; however, the Invasive segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

• Depending on application, the healthcare segment generated the highest revenue in 2020. However, the smart home control segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the near future.

