Sofoklis Goulas

Sofoklis Goulas is a Fellow in Economic Studies at the Brookings Institution and the Hamilton Project. Prior to joining Brookings, he was a senior researcher at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University. Sofoklis has also worked as a researcher or consultant at the Center for Community Capital at the University of North Carolina, the Bank of Greece, and the World Bank.

His expertise focuses on economics of education, public economics, and program and policy evaluation. Sofoklis has been the lead researcher on numerous impact evaluations of school choice and school improvement policies at the state and federal level. Sofoklis has also contributed his analytic expertise to research projects in the training of medical professionals. His research has appeared in academic outlets and policy reports and has received best paper awards and wide media attention. He has repeatedly presented to policymakers at the local and state level.

Sofoklis holds an M.Sc. in Finance and Economics from Warwick Business School in the UK, an MS and a Ph.D. in Economics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The Fulbright fellowship, the UNC Impact Award for outstanding graduate research, and the Emerging Education Policy Scholarship at the American Enterprise Institute are among his varied honors and scholarships.

