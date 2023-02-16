Delivering Africa’s great green transformation

What is one main message from your chapter? The fastest and most inclusive growth for Africa is aligned with that of a great green transformation. Targeted investment in the right infrastructure, starting with reliable and affordable access to renewable energy can catalyze a virtuous circle of continental growth, job creation and development pathways consistent with net zero emissions. Meanwhile these pathways also offer meaningful mechanisms for mobilization of resources to be re-invested in sustainable development and climate action.

What serves as the biggest challenge? The Great Green Transformation is predicated on large scale upfront investment into the required infrastructure. The availability of this investment hinges on bold decisions to be taken in the context of the reform of the international development architecture to fast track this large scale allocation of capital.