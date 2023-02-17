Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,644 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,331 in the last 365 days.

Nicaragua’s Move to Strip Citizenship from 94 Political Opponents

The United States condemns the Government of Nicaragua decision to strip nationality from 94 of its citizens and its citizenship revocation from the 222 political prisoners released last week.  These acts are inconsistent with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which provides that everyone has a right to a nationality.  It marks another step backward for the Nicaraguan people and a further step toward solidifying an autocratic regime.

After the Government of Nicaragua made the decision to unilaterally release 222 political prisoners last week, the United States encouraged Nicaragua to take additional steps to restore civil liberties and democracy for all Nicaraguan people.  Those who bravely defend democracy in Nicaragua will always be its citizens and patriots.

You just read:

Nicaragua’s Move to Strip Citizenship from 94 Political Opponents

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.