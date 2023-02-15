Innovations in hyperlocal urban governance

Across the globe, the majority of people live in cities, which in turn drive national economies through agglomeration and innovation. But even with the vast wealth and resources these cities typically generate, stark inequities by income and wealth, race and ethnicity, and geography are still preventing too many places from meeting the needs of too many people. Hyperlocal governance structures—like community land trusts, business improvement districts, and neighborhood cooperatives—can be vital partners to cities in addressing these challenges and creating more connected, vibrant, and just communities.

On Thursday, March 9, Brookings Metro will host an event to discuss themes from two new books on innovations in urban governance, “Hyperlocal: Place Governance in a Fragmented World” and “Co-Cities: Innovative Transitions toward Just and Self-Sustaining Communities” (Urban and Industrial Environments). Speakers will discuss how policies and practices from the U.S. and around the globe are positioning local communities as key actors in the production, delivery, and management of urban assets and resources.

Viewers can submit questions by emailing events@brookings.edu or tweeting to @BrookingsMetro using the hashtag #UrbanGovernance.