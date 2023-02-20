Derek Ostovani to Appear at Mystique's Grand Chamber and The Prestige Parlour in West Jordan February 20th - 25th
San Diego Based Magician is traveling to West Jordan, Utah to entertain guests at a unique and entertaining venue featuring gourmet food and entertainment.
A venue that has a 5-course meal and entertainment is the perfect getaway from a busy life managing work and a family. Derek is incredible and anyone who goes to Mystique will have an amazing time.”SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready to be amazed as Magician and Mentalist, Derek Ostovani showcases his magic at a venue in West Jordan, Utah.
Derek is set to appear from February 20 thru February 25 at the Mystique's Grand Chamber and The Prestige Parlour of Magic which is an eclectic venue providing a 5-course dinner in collaboration with 45 minutes of some award-winning magic.
Aside from being a recognized magician and mentalist, who is Derek Ostovani?
Derek Ostovani was once a structural engineer residing in San Diego, California. He changed the trajectory of his entire life by dedicating himself to his love for the mystical arts and choosing to take on magic and mentalism as a full-time career. Derek has a true talent for high-end entertainment in corporate, elegant, and casual settings.
Tickets are currently available and on sale for Derek's magical performances at the Mystique’s Grand Chamber and The Prestige Parlour of Magic. The cost of admission is dependent on ticket choices but can run anywhere between $75.00 - $85.00 at the Mystique Dining Showroom and $60.00 - $70.00 at the Prestige Magic Lounge.
Both are located at:
Mystique Dining at Gardner Village
1100 West 7800 South #18C
West Jordan, Utah 84088 USA
Residents can find more information at https://www.mystiquedining.com/
Audience members will immerse themselves in the magic through the immensely interactive nature of Derek’s performance. Get ready to volunteer as Derek has a tendency to choose a handful of attendees to work as his magical volunteer for various tricks throughout the show. While the humor seen and heard during the magic show can be geared toward adults, children are certainly welcome to join and their presence will be noted during the performance.
