Derek Ostovani, a San Diego Magician, is Scheduled to Perform for 6 Nights in Folsom, California
Those who have a passion for magic and want to enjoy a night out with great entertainment are encouraged to get tickets before they sell out.
We love magic and to combine a great meal with a magic show is the perfect night out for my husband and I, Derek is amazing and no one will be disappointed!”SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The magical and mystical Derek Ostovani, magician and mentalist, is on his way to debut his magical performance to the residents of Folsom, CA.
— Samantha Morris
Residents in Folsom, California can now buy tickets to enjoy a gourmet meal that is accompanied by magic, laughter, and entertainment at the Mystique Grand Dining Chamber.
Derek Ostovani is a former structural engineer who chose to dedicate himself to his passion for magic and entertainment, leaving his old career behind him and taking on a world of mysticism. Taking into account his talent for high-end entertainment mixed with his plethora of magic, mentalism, and sleight-of-hand skills, it is safe to say that Derek made the right decision.
Tickets are currently available for sale to attend Derek Ostovani’s magical performance at the Mystique Grand Dining Chamber in Folsom, California. A 5-course dinner and a show experience well worth its ticket price of $95-105. Seats are limited and always in demand, so reservations are a requirement to attend. Derek Ostovani is scheduled to perform a total of 6 nights, April 10- April 16. Doors open at 6pm.
Enjoy an evening of magic and fine dining with an award-winning magician. Audience interaction is highly encouraged, and volunteers will be pulled throughout the entirety of the show.
The venue features a dining room with a formally decorated table and room for your performer to manage a standing performance from anywhere in the room, ensuring all guests will have an adequate view of the show. The magic shows are geared toward adults however children are always welcome to attend. Guests are encouraged to dress in a “dressy-casual” to “semi-formal” attire. There are certainly no outfits too flashy for this fine dining experience.
Tickets can be purchased by visiting https://www.mystiquedining.com/
Nicole Crocker
Small Business Marketing Solutions
+1 760-535-5592
email us here