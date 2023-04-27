Magician, Derek Ostovani, Announced Participation at a New Venue in San Diego
Nationally known magician Derek Ostrovani will be performing at a new venue in San Diego featuring closeup and standup magic performances during a 5-course meal
I recently watched a handful of performances by Derek and loved it! His wit combined with his magic is delightfully entertaining and to see him at a venue like Mystique Dining is such a fun adventure”SAN DIEGO, CA, US, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Calling all San Diegans with a passion for the mystical arts, a love for magic, and an eye for enchantment. Next up on stage is the magical, mystical, award-winning magician and mentalist, Derek Ostovani ready to debut his featured performance for San Diego residents and visitors alike.
Nationally Recognized Magician, Derek Ostovani, spent his early adult years working as a successful structural engineer, though he always held a strong desire to bring magic into the world. Something in Derek pushed him to dedicate his time to making a career out of it and before he knew it a stage-performing and sleight-of-hand magician was born after years of dedicating countless hours to mastering his craft.
Derek Ostovani made the decision to leave engineering behind him entirely, taking on magic full-time. Now he is hitting the road and debuting his featured performance all over the United States. However, Derek made sure not to forget his hometown fans and will be performing in both San Diego and La Jolla in 2023 at a brand new venue in San Diego that provides a magical dining experience for guests.
Magic enthusiasts can purchase available tickets to see Derek Ostovani perform live at The Prestige Magic Lounge and Showroom in San Diego, CA on May 5th and 6th with doors opening at 5pm and the show starting at 7pm. Tickets range from $100 - $125
The Prestige Theater will feature a stage setting allowing guests to have a proper view of the performance from any table in the room, and will also experience close-up magic performances as the magician walks the room performing and interacting with guests.
Derek will be performing at The Mystique Dining Chamber in La Jolla, CA from May 10th - 14th with doors opening at 6pm. Tickets for this venue range from $125 - $150
Attendees are encouraged to dress in a formal-casual style appropriate for a fine-dining night out. The Mystique Dining Chambers will feature a 5-course meal for attendees to enjoy during their visit.
All performances are open to children of all ages, though attendees typically show up in the adult variety.
Tickets sell out fast so head on over the mystiquedining.com and secure a seat to see the amazing Derek Ostovani live on stage.
