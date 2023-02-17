Entrepreneur Corey Shader Explains His Unique Strategy for Developing Business-Based Leadership

Entrepreneur Corey Shader explains how executives who want to coach employees to become leaders must look inward and learn to ask the right questions.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every executive should want to build up their own employees to achieve more. Entrepreneur Corey Shader says that coaching future leaders is a key component of building long-lasting and successful companies.

The people who serve among the employee base today can rise to the top of the organization with time and effort. All it takes is a little coaching, some hands-on experience and the time to allow these people to blossom.

But, it also requires executives to ask the right questions at the right time, and to the right people.

According to Corey Shader, this all starts with the entrepreneur asking tough questions of themselves. By coming to a full understanding of who they are, what type of leader they are, what they're capable of becoming and what's standing in their way, it'll help them better coach others to answer those same questions about themselves.

Ultimately, it's nearly impossible for a person to coach up other leaders if they aren't able to coach up themselves. In other words, if someone wants to be a better leader, they need to become a better human -- and that all starts with turning inward.

Corey Shader says entrepreneurs need to be open and willing to challenge their own habits, beliefs and biases. They need to be transparent honest and humble. And they need to have a keen understanding of what they stand for and believe in.

Once they are able to do that, and ask all the appropriate questions of themselves, they'll be able to lead by example and coach up future leaders in their own company.

Being a leader in today's world means being a well-rounded person. One can't just be intelligent, smart, savvy, determined and a hard worker. They also have to empathetic and sympathetic to the needs, wants and desires of others.

They have to understand that what makes them tick might not make someone else tick, and vice versa. They have to be inclusive and accepting of different viewpoints. They have to honestly care about what other people think and how they feel.

When they are coaching employees to be leaders, Corey Shader says these executives need to ask pertinent questions such as what are your interests? How would you handle this situation, and why? What unique perspective do you bring to the table, and how can it benefit the team as a whole?

Turning inward first in this way will allow executives to then turn outward and accept the diverse set of backgrounds, viewpoints and perspectives that others bring to the table. Then, they'll be able to lead by example and ask these pertinent questions.

By learning to ask the right questions, executives will be empowering employees to become future leaders, by showing them the way to lead and not just telling them what must be done.

About Corey Shader

Corey Shader is a self-made entrepreneur, consultant, investor, real estate developer, and founder of several companies, notably Insurance Pipeline. Operating primarily out of Ft. Lauderdale, Corey's endeavors span across the nation, consulting for start-ups, and sitting on the board of digital media and senior healthcare agencies.

As a consultant, Corey helps young businesses develop sales funnels and maximize profitability. Shader takes pride in challenging others to push themselves to be their very best — he believes in constant self-improvement, inspiring others through sharing his own life experiences.

