Exp Luxury Branch Opening in Grayton Beach Florida on Scenic 30A

The Future of Luxury Real Estate has arrived in Grayton Beach

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Uptown Grayton will be the location of the exclusive Luxury Group 30A brokered by Exp. Top local agents, who are founding members of eXp's Luxury division, are opening the 5th eXp Luxury Branch in the United States and are ready to utilize the world wide marketing reach and unparalleled technology of eXp Realty to provide exceptional services to our clients. This collaborative community of real estate professionals share the same vision and values and are excited to be a part of this completely innovative concept. It is only fitting that the most experienced agents are partnering with one of the fasting growing real estate brokerages in the world. Luxury Group 30A's combination of experience and cutting edge technology will bring the future of luxury real estate to 30A. We are very Excited to be Making the future of luxury real estate a reality.

Media Contact

Michele Williams, EXP Realty, LLC, 1 (941)220-0265, Kmholder30a@gmail.com

 

SOURCE EXP Realty, LLC

You just read:

