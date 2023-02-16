James Moultrie Announces New Offer For Security Management Consultations

Shark Sports Investment Club, founded by James Moultrie, is thrilled to announce their new offer to regular members and those seeking one-on-one consultations: a flat $50 monthly fee for their expert services in investment risk management.

Located on Madison Avenue in midtown New York, Shark Sports Investment Club, is a clubhouse for investors and anyone looking to capitalize on the investment market. With over a decade in the business, this elite clubhouse has investors and new members who want to cultivate a life of luxury and are ready to make investments in 6 and 7 figures in the market.

Boasting loyal members and successful returns on their business ventures, CEO Moultrie is proud to see his clubhouse develop into a brotherhood based around successful investments and other luxuries like high-brand cigars and art.

“We are in the matrix of risk management of large sized investments and have the poise, discipline and moxie to get the job done at a high level”, comments Moultrie. “In our clubhouse, losing is a cardinal sin”, he adds.

After years of growing expertise, studying market trends and employing highly refined strategies, the clubhouse has developed its own unique style of risk management services based on trend analysis and data points. In addition to its exemplary risk management services, the clubhouse also provides its members other forms of success opportunities and individual mentorship.

Moultrie is especially fond of the clubhouse’s logo, a shark colored in a unique teal-blue shade which he fondly calls ‘Shark Sports Investment Club-blue’.

To discover more information about James Moultrie and the Shark Sports Investment Club, visit @sharksportsbitch.

