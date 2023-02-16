SAVO Cannabis Launches New Genetics Facility

Funded by Brightsmith Capital, this new facility will grow designer cannabis for specific effects.

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, GA, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAVO Cannabis is thrilled to announce the development of a genetics focused cannabis cultivation facility funded by Atlanta-based Brightsmith Capital Partners. The facility will focus on developing genetics and cultivation methods to grow flower with specifically designed terpene and cannabinoid profiles with a goal to provide top shelf product with targeted effects on the mind and body for life enhancing purposes. Better sleep, more energy in the morning, reduced inflammation, and easing anxiety are some of the areas SAVO has chosen to tackle first in their small batch, high quality cultivation and research facility.



To achieve ultimate control over plant development, they’ve chosen programmable spectrum LEDs from Revolution Micro for Phase II. These LEDs will allow them to use plants’ natural responses to different colors of light to influence the chemical composition of the crop. Terpenes, which can be triggered by blue light, have been shown to have hundreds of cancer fighting and wellness enhancing properties. SAVO will craft designer strains that target specific mental and physical responses to help people live healthier, happier lives.



SAVO is anticipating the facility to have its first harvest in June of 2023, and intends on breaking ground on a second building in Oklahoma in Q4.

Attachment

Jacob Kevinsson Brightsmith Capital Partners 470-402-0921 Jacob@brightsmith.org