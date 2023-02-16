Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,668 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,336 in the last 365 days.

2023 Seniors’ Secretariat grant application now open

CANADA, February 16 - Organizations and communities that work to improve the lives of Island seniors can now apply for provincial government funding.

Applications are being accepted for 2023-2024 PEI Seniors’ Secretariat grants until Friday, April 21, 2023. The grants provide up to $5,000 per project to organizations or groups interested in enriching the lives of seniors. Groups eligible for funding include non-profit organizations, community-based coalitions, networks, municipal governments, and indigenous organizations across the Island.

“These grants can help make a difference both in the lives of seniors and communities. It helps to create an environment of inclusion and active living. I encourage individuals and organizations to submit their ideas and apply for the PEI Seniors’ Secretariat grant.” 

- Social Development and Housing Minister Mathew MacKay

Preference will be given to projects that promote: 

  • Reducing social isolation of seniors;
  • Promoting positive images of aging/ addressing ageism;
  • Bringing awareness to and/or addressing financial security and safety; 
  • Supporting seniors to age in place (i.e. home first, in the community, etc.); 
  • Supporting age-friendly initiatives. 

Media contact:
Alex Firth
Social Development and Housing
902-218-3973
anfirth@gov.pe.ca

You just read:

2023 Seniors’ Secretariat grant application now open

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.