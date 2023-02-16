2023 Seniors’ Secretariat grant application now open

CANADA, February 16 - Organizations and communities that work to improve the lives of Island seniors can now apply for provincial government funding.

Applications are being accepted for 2023-2024 PEI Seniors’ Secretariat grants until Friday, April 21, 2023. The grants provide up to $5,000 per project to organizations or groups interested in enriching the lives of seniors. Groups eligible for funding include non-profit organizations, community-based coalitions, networks, municipal governments, and indigenous organizations across the Island.

“These grants can help make a difference both in the lives of seniors and communities. It helps to create an environment of inclusion and active living. I encourage individuals and organizations to submit their ideas and apply for the PEI Seniors’ Secretariat grant.” - Social Development and Housing Minister Mathew MacKay

Preference will be given to projects that promote:

Reducing social isolation of seniors;

Promoting positive images of aging/ addressing ageism;

Bringing awareness to and/or addressing financial security and safety;

Supporting seniors to age in place (i.e. home first, in the community, etc.);

Supporting age-friendly initiatives.

