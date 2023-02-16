Submit Release
USGrants.org tracks over $1.07 billion dollars in funding allocated for women in business

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USGrants.org, a government grants and federal funding resource portal, has tracked over 537 funding programs totaling more than $1.07 billion dollars allocated to support women in business.

"We have seen an increase in the funding programs made available specifically for women in business and female entrepreneurs," said Aaron, spokesperson of USGrants.org. "This category of funding programs is among one of the largest we have tracked to date."

Here is a list of recent funding opportunities:

FY12 HIV Prevention for Women Living in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Funding Number: WH HPP 12 002
Agency: Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health
Funding Amount: $200,000

Advancing Understanding, Prevention and Management of Infections Transmitted from Women to their Infants (R21)
Funding Number: PA 16 031
Agency: HHS-NIH11
Funding Amount: $200,000

State Pilot Grant Program for Treatment for Pregnant and Postpartum Women
Funding Number: TI 21 002
Agency: Department of Health and Human Services, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Adminis
Funding Amount: $3,000,000

Promoting the Voice and Leadership of Women Activity
Funding Number: 72027821RFA00007
Agency: Agency for International Development, Jordan USAID-Amman
Funding Amount: $27,000,000

Women's Business Center Initial Phase Grant
Funding Number: OWBO 2015 01 2
Agency: SBA
Funding Amount: $85,100

Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act of 2016, State Pilot Grant Program for Treatment for Pregnant and Postpartum Women (Short Title: PPW-PLT)
Funding Number: TI 17 016
Agency: Department of Health and Human Services, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Adminis
Funding Amount: $1,100,000

Part D Coordinated HIV Services and Access to Research for Women, Infant, Children and Youth
Funding Number: HRSA 11 093
Agency: Health Resources and Services Administration
Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Women Weaving a Better Future through Better Business Timor Leste
Funding Number: DI 15 NOFO 001
Agency: Department of State
Funding Amount: $496,000

Women and Sex/Gender Differences in Drug and Alcohol Abuse/Dependence (R01)
Funding Number: PA 07 329
Agency: National Institutes of Health
Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program Part D -- Women, Infants, Children, and Youth (WICY) Grants Supplemental Funding
Funding Number: HRSA 20 068
Agency: Department of Health and Human Services, Health Resources and Services Administration
Funding Amount: $150,000

Curbing Anti-Women Propaganda
Funding Number: SCAISB 22 AW 017 01192022
Agency: Department of State, U.S. Mission to Pakistan
Funding Amount: $150,000

US Mission to Vietnam/Consulate General in HCMC: Notice of Funding Opportunity for Women Empower Club
Funding Number: SVM700 19 PAS 003
Agency: Department of State, U.S. Mission to Vietnam
Funding Amount: $10,000

Travelling Film Festival on Women’s Safety and Empowerment
Funding Number: M NOFO 19 104
Agency: Department of State, U.S. Mission to India
Funding Amount: $35,000

Afghan Womens Leadership Initiative on Gender Based Violence (AWLI GBV) FY14
Funding Number: SBUR SGWIPF 15 001
Agency: S Bureau Grants Offices
Funding Amount: $800,000

2009 Request for Applications for the In Community Spirit Prevention of HIV/AIDS for Native/American Indian and Alaska Native Women Living in Rural1 and Frontier Indian Country Program
Funding Number: WH HPP 09 001
Agency: Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health
Funding Amount: $100,000

Women Overcoming the World’s Climate Crisis with STEM (WOW CCs)
Funding Number: SFOP0008781
Agency: Department of State, Office of Global Womens Issues
Funding Amount: $1,481,250

Program in support of the Partnership on Womens Entrepreneurship in Renewables (wPOWER)
Funding Number: OES OCC 12 002
Agency: Ocean and International Environmental Scientific
Funding Amount: $1,000,000

Research and Evaluation on Violence Against Women: Sexual Violence, Intimate Partner Violence, Stalking, and Teen Dating Violence, FY 2019
Funding Number: NIJ 2019 15365
Agency: Department of Justice, National Institute of Justice
Funding Amount: $3,500,000

Women and Minorities in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Fields Program (WAMS)
Funding Number: USDA NIFA WAMS 003711
Agency: National Institute of Food and Agriculture
Funding Amount: $300,000

NIJ FY 15 Research and Evaluation on Violence Against Women Intimate Partner Violence and Sexual Violence
Funding Number: NIJ 2015 4029
Agency: National Institute of Justice
Funding Amount: $350,000

Womens Business Center Program Renewable Grant
Funding Number: OWBO 2008 031
Agency: Small Business Administration
Funding Amount: $50,000

Programming for Women’s Dormitory at Kabul University
Funding Number: SCAKAB 15 CA 001 SCA 12082015
Agency: DOS-AFG
Funding Amount: $700,000

Women in Apprenticeship and Nontraditional Occupations (WANTO) Technical Assistance Grant Program
Funding Number: FOA WB 19 01
Agency: Department of Labor, Employment and Training Administration
Funding Amount: $500,000

Management Development for Women and Minorities in Corrections Curriculum Update
Funding Number: 22JD16
Agency: Department of Justice, National Institute of Corrections
Funding Amount: $150,000

Women Leaders Program
Funding Number: NEAPI 08 CA 011 MENA 071508
Agency: Middle East Partnership Initiative
Funding Amount: $900,000

For up-to-date information on the list of funding programs, visit: https://www.usgrants.org/business/women-in-business

Businesses and organizations may be eligible to apply for and receive federal funding. To apply as an organization:

1. Obtain a DUNS number. This is a unique 9-digit identification number provided by Dun and Bradstreet (D&B) for your organization. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 2 business days to complete.

2. Register with the System for Award Management (SAM). The United States utilizes SAM to manage funding applications for organizations. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 4 weeks to complete.

3. Complete the registration form as an organization on grants.gov and obtain a username and password.

4. Submit the application package containing all of the materials required by the funding opportunity.

5. Obtain a tracking number.

6. Track the status of the application with the tracking number.

What is USGrants.org?

USGrants.org is the "go-to" portal for government grants and funding opportunities in the United States. Our goal is to help businesses and organizations find and apply for grant opportunities by providing all the resources and tools needed.

Aaron Lee
USGrants.org
+14168363013 ext.
Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, World & Regional


