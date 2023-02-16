DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Customers Whose Personal Data May Be Compromised By Regal Medical Group’s Data Breach

/EIN News/ -- NEWTOWN, Pa., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations by Regal Medical Group, Lakeside Medical Organization, Affiliated Doctors of Orange County and Greater Covina Medical Group (collectively “Regal”) resulting from a data breach that occurred on December 2, 2022.



Background on Regal Medical Group

Regal is a healthcare provider within the Heritage Provider Network operating clinics, offices and hospitals throughout Southern California.

What Happened?

On December 2, 2022, Regal learned that an unauthorized party that was found on their network was able to access customer data. On February 1, 2023, Regal began notifying customers that a data breach had occurred on their internal network.

Some of the customer data may have included Social Security Numbers, patient demographic information (i.e., name, address, email address, and date of birth), health insurance information, medical and treatment information and billing or claims information.

How Can I Protect My Personal Data?

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating bringing a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies on behalf of customers who may have had their sensitive personal and patient data compromised by the Regal data breach. To learn more about how you can protect yourself from data breaches, please visit our website.

