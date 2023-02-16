Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,669 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,347 in the last 365 days.

Dundee Precious Metals Declares Dividend

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSX: DPM) (“DPM” or “the Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a first quarter dividend of US$0.04 per common share.

The dividend is payable on April 17, 2023, to shareholders of record as at 5:00 p.m. Toronto local time on March 31, 2023 and qualifies as an “eligible dividend” for Canadian income tax purposes.

Shareholders may elect to receive their dividend in U.S. or Canadian dollars by contacting their broker or, where applicable, Computershare Investor Services Inc., the Company’s registrar and transfer agent. If no election is made, residents of Canada will be paid in Canadian dollars and non-residents of Canada will be paid U.S. dollars. Dividends to be paid in Canadian dollars will be converted to Canadian dollars using the spot exchange rate on April 10, 2023.

Dividends paid to shareholders that are non-residents of Canada are generally subject to withholding tax unless reduced in accordance with the provisions of an applicable tax treaty.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. is a Canadian-based international gold mining company with operations and projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Ecuador and Serbia. The Company’s purpose is to unlock resources and generate value to thrive and grow together. This overall purpose is supported by a foundation of core values, which guides how the Company conducts its business and informs a set of complementary strategic pillars and objectives related to ESG, innovation, optimizing our existing portfolio, and growth. The Company’s resources are allocated in-line with its strategy to ensure that DPM delivers value for all of its stakeholders. DPM’s shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: DPM).

For further information please contact:

David Rae
President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (416) 365-5092
drae@dundeeprecious.com 		Jennifer Cameron
Director, Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 219-6177
jcameron@dundeeprecious.com

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Dundee Precious Metals Declares Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.