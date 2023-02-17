Ottawa Infotainment Launches First In-Vehicle Platform with Automotive Grade Hardware and Customizable User Interface
The platform's automotive grade hardware and flexible user interface offer a powerful and configurable infotainment solution, and we are excited to continue to innovate in this space”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ottawa Infotainment, a joint venture between Haze Automotive, Studio 63, and Arcane Four, is pleased to announce the launch of its first in-vehicle platform. The platform will debut at the Toronto Autoshow this Thursday, and includes automotive grade hardware, a flexible and customizable user interface, and a framework of popular services, including embedded navigation, data analytics and cloud integration, radio and streaming music, and smartphone projection modes.
— Sean Hazaray
Designed to support a variety of clients needing reliable but low volume development, the platform was created to meet the unique needs of the niche sportscar, electric vehicle, commercial vehicle, and mobility markets. With eight mobility customers already secured, the new platform has been met with excitement and anticipation.
The creation of Ottawa Infotainment was driven by the recognition of an opportunity to serve automakers and tier1s on connected in-vehicle solutions for both production and conceptual use-cases.
"At Ottawa Infotainment, we are proud to bring this first in-vehicle platform to market," said Sean Hazaray, CEO of Haze Automotive. "The platform's automotive grade hardware and flexible user interface offer a powerful and configurable infotainment solution, and we are excited to continue to innovate in this space."
The platform's embedded navigation system is designed to provide drivers with reliable and accurate route guidance, while its data analytics and cloud integration capabilities enable vehicle owners to access real-time information on vehicle usage and performance. Additionally, the platform's radio and streaming music services allow drivers and passengers to enjoy their favorite songs and podcasts while on the road, and its smartphone projection modes enable seamless integration with popular mobile devices.
"Our platform is designed to provide a seamless and intuitive in-vehicle experience," said Jon Hacker, CTO of Arcane Four. "With our framework of popular services, clients can easily integrate new features and technologies, ensuring that the platform stays relevant with future trends."
The launch of the first in-vehicle platform marks a significant milestone for Ottawa Infotainment, which was established to provide bespoke infotainment and autonomous solutions to the niche automotive market.
"We are excited to debut this new platform at the Toronto Autoshow, and to continue to develop innovative solutions for the sportscar and mobility markets," said Miles Hammond, President of Studio 63. "Our expertise in industrial design, combined with the expertise of Haze Automotive and Arcane Four, enables us to offer unique and innovative solutions to our customers."
For more information about Ottawa Infotainment and its new in-vehicle platform, please visit www.ottawainfotainment.com.
About Ottawa Infotainment
Ottawa Infotainment is a joint venture between Haze Automotive, Studio 63, and Arcane Four, providing bespoke infotainment and autonomous solutions to the niche automotive market. Their first in-vehicle platform debuts at the Toronto Autoshow, offering a flexible and customizable solution for the sportscar, electric vehicle, commercial vehicle, and mobility markets. At Ottawa Infotainment, they are committed to empowering their clients to create unique and innovative solutions that enhance the in-vehicle experience for their customers. Their team of experts is dedicated to providing unparalleled service and support.
