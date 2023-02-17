Miche Fest Announces 5th Annual Latin Music Festival with Musical Legends Prince Royce, Elvis Crespo, and More
Chicago’s Latin Music Festival Brings an Iconic Multi-Genre Lineup to Celebrate ‘La Cultura’ This Summer
Miche Fest is more than a music festival; it’s a celebration of Latin music and our diverse culture”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miche Fest, Chicago’s premier Latin music festival, returns for its 5th annual summer event, bringing a vibrant fusion of Latin music, the iconic michelada, and buenas vibras to Harrison Park in Pilsen on June 24-25.
— Miguel Torres, Co-founder
Presented by ‘Tribú Presents,’ the festival promises to heat up summertime chi with its most exhilarating lineup yet, featuring live performances by Prince Royce, Elvis Crespo, Natti Natasha, Gerardo Ortiz, R.K.M & KEN-Y, Banda Los Recoditos, DAAZ, Noriel, Grupo Kual, Grupo Vanguardia, Lilo Bermudez, Banda La Organización, and Alex Lora y El Tri.
In addition, festival openers will include local DJs that are sure to turn up the heat in Chicago, including sets by Miriam, King Inesse, MO MAMI, Karennoid, DJ Zel, DJ La Queen, Mamicana, CEDEÑO, and DJ Squadooble.
Miche Fest brings some of the biggest names in Latin music history, across a variety of genres, and mixes new and timeless classics of reggaeton, salsa, bachata, banda, rock, and more. The two-day festival is open to all ages, welcoming families, friends, and Latin music lovers from all over the country. With its innovative and diverse lineup, Miche Fest offers a modern twist on traditions, making it a unique festival experience for all generations to enjoy.
Attendees can look forward to a lively weekend filled with dancing, jangeo, and singing along to favorite Latin hits like "Suavemente," "Recházame," and "Mi Último Deseo,” – all while bringing to life Chicago’s rich and energetic Latin culture. In addition, Miche Fest will feature top-tier michelada vendors, delicious local eateries, and a variety of talented local artists and small businesses.
“Miche Fest is more than a music festival; it’s a celebration of Latin music and our culture. We first created Miche Fest in 2018 as a platform to showcase Chicago’s vibrant and diverse communities, local food and beer vendors, musical and artistic talents, and to support small businesses,” says Co-founder Miguel Torres. “It’s incredible to see how it’s transcended to what it is today – it truly is a celebration of our culture, not just for Chicagoans, but for Latinos everywhere. We are committed to continuing to grow and improve Miche Fest, and we hope that it will continue to be a source of pride and joy for our community for many years to come. Come celebrate and let’s continue to showcase the power and beauty of Latino culture.”
This year’s Miche Fest is expected to attract a diverse crowd of Latin music lovers, both local and national. Miche Fest will take place on Saturday, June 24 (12 p.m. - 10 p.m.) through Sunday, June 25 (12 p.m. - 10 p.m.) at Harrison Park, 1824 S Wood St., Chicago, IL 60608.
Tickets and payment plans are available for sale at www.michefest.live. More information on Miche Fest can be found at www.michefest.live. Follow @chimicheladafest on Instagram and Facebook for real-time updates.
